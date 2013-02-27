Comcast Adding Fox's Utilisima to Florida Systems

Fox Networks' Spanish-language Utilisima will launch March 4

on the Multilatino specialty tier in a number of Comcast Florida systems, Fox

said Wednesday. Those include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville,

Naples, Orlando and West Palm Beach.

That puts the channel in the majority of Comcast's 25

Hispanic DNA's said Sean Riley, senior VP of distribution, Fox Networks, in a

statement.

Utilisima is a 24-hour lifestyle channel targeted to women.