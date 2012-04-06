Comcast To Activate HBO Go On Xbox Next Week

Starting early next week, Comcast will let HBO subscribers access the premium network's app on Microsoft's Xbox 360 -- but unlike with the operator's own VOD app for the console, video accessed through HBO Go will count toward the 250-Gigabyte monthly data-usage limit on broadband users.

Comcast announced the new feature in a blog post Friday. To access HBO Go on the Xbox Live service -- which costs an additional $60 per year from Microsoft -- customers can log in with the same username and password that they use for Xfinity TV on Xbox.

HBO Go launched on the game platform last week. Comcast also debuted its own Xfinity TV app for the Xbox, but the MSO was not among the initial affiliates supporting the HBO app. (Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks also do not allow HBO Go on Xbox.) Comcast and HBO resolved business issuesunrelated to the device itself to reach an agreement on HBO Go for Xbox, according to an industry source.

