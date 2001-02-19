COMBOS
WFFX(AM) and WJDQ(FM) Meridian, WYYW(FM) Marion/Meridian, WMSO(FM) (formerly WMYQ-FM) Newton/Meridian and WZKS(FM) Union/Meridian, Miss.
Price:
$10 million cash
Buyer:
Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about other 1,121 radios
Seller:
Broadcasters and Publishers Inc. (G. Dean Pearce, president)/Apex Broadcasting Inc. (Houston L. Pearce, chairman/51% owner; Dean Pearce, president/48% owner), Meridian. Apex also owns three FMs and two AMs in Louisiana. Houston Pearce owns WTSK(AM)-WTUG(FM) Tuscaloosa and WTID(FM) Reform/Tuscaloosa, Ala., and 50.9% of WARF(AM) Jasper and WFFN(FM) Codova/Jasper, Ala.
Facilities:
WFFX : 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WJDQ : 101.3 MHz, 99 kW, ant. 581 ft.; WYYW : 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 606 ft.; WMSO : 97.9 MHz, 11 kW, ant. 492 ft.; WZKS : 104.1 MHz, 16 kW, ant. 535 ft.
Formats:
WFFX : sports, talk; WJDQ : AC; WYYW : country; WMSO : oldies; WZKS : urban AC
Broker:
Gary Stevens (buyer)
KPCR-AM-FM Bowling Green, Mo.
Price:
$725,000
Buyer:
Four Him Inc., Saint Louis (Mike Fallon and Matt Bross, principals); is buying KHCR(FM ) Potosi (near St. Louis), Mo.
Seller:
Indacom Inc., Bowling Green (Cloyd Cox, president); no other broadcast interests
Facilities:
AM: 1530 kHz, 1 kW day, 250 w ch ; FM: 94 .1 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 270 ft.
Formats:
Both country
Broker:
Media Services Group
