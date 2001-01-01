KDOM-AM-FM Windom (near Sioux Falls, S.D.) Minn.

Price:

$1.25 million

Buyer:

Results Radio Inc., Winona, Minn. (Jerry Papenfuss, president); owns two other AMs and three other FMs, all in Minnesota. Papenfuss owns three AMs and three FMs, also in Minnesota

Seller:

Windom Radio Inc., Windom (Rich Biever, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1580 kHz, 1 kW day, 2 W night; FM: 94.3 MHz, 5.7 kW, 335 ft.

Formats:

Both country

Broker: Johnson Communication Properties Inc.

WETZ-AM-FM and construction permit for WNMF(FM) New Martinsville, W.Va.

Price:

$380,000

Buyer:

Dailey Corp., Ripley, W.Va. (Calvin E. Dailey Jr., owner); owns WCEF(FM) Ripley

Seller:

Nelson Hachem, New Martinsville; no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

WETZ(AM): 1330 kHz, 1 kW day, 60 W night; WETZ-FM : 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 298 ft.; WNMF : 99.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats:

AM: gospel; FM: AC

Broker: Ray H. Rosenblum

KSET(AM)-KLOI(FM) (formerly KKAS-KWDX) Silsbee, Texas

Price:

$175,000

Buyer:

Dave Collier Communication Broadcasting Inc., Silsbee (David D. Collier Sr., owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Proctor-Williams Inc., San Antonio (Gerald R. Proctor, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1300 kHz, 500 W day; FM: 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 200 ft.

Formats:

Both country