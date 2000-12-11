WRKD(AM)-WMCM(FM) Rockland/ Portland/parts of Bangor, Maine

Price:

$3.5 million cash (includes two-year, $5,000 noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Clear Channel (see preceding item; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); is buying the following Bangor-area FMs: WLKE Bar Harbor, WBFB Belfast/ Brewer, WKSQ Ellsworth/Brewer, WVOM Howland, WGUY Dexter/Newport and WBYA Searsport (see other items, below)

Seller:

Rockland Radio Corp., Rockland (Peter K. Orne, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 103.3 MHz, 20.5 kW, ant. 771 ft.

Formats: AM: MOR, Beautiful Music, oldies; FM: country

Broker: Richard J. Hayes and Associates Inc. (seller)

WPTX(AM) (formerly WMDM)-WMDM-FM Lexington Park, Md./Washington

Price:

$2.25 million (includes three-year, $100,000 noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Somar Communications Inc., La Plata, Md. (Roy E. Robertson Jr., president/50.6% owner); owns WKIK-FM California, WKIK(AM) La Plata and WSMD-FM Mechanicsville, Md.

Seller:

Southern Maryland Broadcasting Corp., Potomac, Md. (Stephen J. Garchik, president/1% owner). Garchik owns 10% of four FMs and two AMs, all in Virginia

Facilities:

AM: 1690 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 97.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 273 ft.

Formats:

AM: news/talk; FM: country

Broker:

Jack Maloney Inc. (seller)WMRE(AM) Charles Town, W.Va./parts of Washington, WXVA-FM Charles Town, W.Va./parts of Washington and Baltimore

Price:

$1.525 million cash (includes two-year, $5,000 noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Clear Channel (see preceding and following items); owns the following FMs reaching nearby Hagerstown, Md.: WFRE Frederick, Md./Washington, and WRVV and WWKL-FM Harrisburg, Pa. Clear Channel also owns the following FMs in or reaching nearby Winchster, Va.: WFQX Front Royal, Va. , WWDC-FM Washington/ Hagerstown and WUSQ-FM Winchester/ Hagerstown. Clear Channel also owns WGAY(AM) Washington, WWRC(AM) Bethesda, Md./Washington, WCAO(AM), WOCT(FM) and WPOC(FM) Baltimore, WFRE(FM) Frederick/Baltimore, WASH(FM) WJMO-FM, WMZQ-FM, WTEM(AM), WTOP-AM and WWDC-FM Washington/Baltimore, WTOP-FM Warrenton, Va./Washington/ Baltimore and WBIG-FM Washington/ Hagerstown/Baltimore

Seller:

Heritage Broadcasting Co. LP, Thurmont, Md. (Charles R. Walmer, president/51% general partner). Walmer owns WTHU(AM) Thurmont

Facilities:

AM: 1550 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats:

AM: adult standards; FM: country

Broker:

Blackburn & Co. Inc. (seller)

WIKE(AM) Newport/Derby-WMOO(FM) Derby Center/Derby/Newport, Vt.

Price:

Up to $1.103 million (included noncompete agreement)

Buyer:

Northstar Media Inc., Haverhill, Mass. (William J. Macek, president/ owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller:

Steele Communications Co. Inc., Derby (Thomas Steele, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 92.1 MHz, 2.25 kW, ant. 619 ft.

Formats:

AM: country; FM: oldies, classic hits, AC