Three-way swap involving WHK-FM Canton, WHK(AM) Cleveland, WCLV(FM) Cleveland and WAKS(FM) (formerly WZLE) Lorain/Cleveland, Ohio



Value:

Reported $35 million (includes $18.5 million from Salem Communications to Radio Seaway; $8 million from Clear Channel to Salem)

Swapper,

WHK-am-fm/

acquirer,

WCLV

:

Salem Communications Corp., Camarillo, Calif. (Edward G. Atsinger III, president/43.4% owner); owns/is buying 74 other radio stations, including WHK(AM), WKNR(AM) and WRMR(AM ) Cleveland, WCCD(AM) Parma/Cleveland, Ohio, and WXRT(AM) Chicago (see first AM item, below)

Swapper,

wclv

/acquirer,

WHK(am),

WAKS

:

Radio Seaway Inc., Cleveland (Robert D. Conrad, president/80% owner). Radio Seaway is part of foundation that owns WVIZ-TV and WCPN(FM) Cleveland

Acquirer,

whk-fm/

swapper,WAKS:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and at least 1,111 other radio stations, including WGAR-FM , WMJI(FM), WMMS(FM) and WTAM(AM)-WMVX(FM) Cleveland, WFUN(AM)-WREO-FM Ashtabula/parts of Cleveland and WZOO-FM Edgewood/parts of Cleveland; is selling WJMO(AM ), WQAL(FM ) and WZAK(FM) Cleveland and WZJM(FM) Cleveland Heights/ Cleveland, Ohio. Also see first FM item.



Facilities:

WHK-FM : 98.1 MHz, 36 kW, ant. 570 ft.; WHK(AM) : 1420 kHz, 5 kW; WCLV : 95.5 MHz, 31 kW, ant. 620 ft.; WAKS : 104.9 MHz, 3 kW (to be 6 kW), 1.3 kW, ant. 499 ft.



Formats:

WHK-FM : religion, Christian talk; WHK(AM) : rebroadcasts WHK-FM (to be classical); WCLV : classical (likely to be Christian); WAKS : CHR (to simulcast WHK-FM )



Brokers:

Gary Stevens (Salem); Media Services Group Inc. (Radio Seaway)

KINN(AM)-KZZX-FM Alamogordo, N.M.

Price:

$800,000 cash



Buyer:

Burt Broadcasting Inc., Alamogordo (William F. Burt, president/50% owner; Donnie L. Burt, vice president/50% owner); owns KYEE(FM) Alamagordo



Seller:

KINN Inc., Alamogordo (David Nicholson, president); no other broadcast interests



Facilities

: AM: 1270 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; FM: 105.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 157 ft.



Formats:

AM: talk; FM: country



Broker:

Media Services Group Inc. (seller)