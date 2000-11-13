KTPI(FM) Tehachapi/Palmdale, KOSS(FM) Rosamond/Lancaseter/ Palmdale and KVOY(AM) (formerly KAVC) Mojave/Palmdale, Calif.

Price:

$13.5 million

Buyer:

Concord Media Group Inc., Odessa, Fla. (Mark W. Jorgenson, president/owner); owns/is buying five other FMs and six other AMs; has TBAs with two other FMs and one other AM. Jorgenson owns two Florida AMs

Seller:

Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (Terry Jacobs, chairman); owns/is buying 31 other FMs and 13 other AMs. Note: Regent was to swap these stations and others to Clear Channel Communications Inc. for three Grand Rapids, Mich., FMs and four FMs and two AMs in or near Albany, N.Y. (Changing Hands, April 17)

Facilities:

KTPI : 103.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 580 ft.; KOSS : 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KVOY :1340 kHz, 1 kW

Formats:

KTPI : country; KOSS : AC; KVOY : religion

KDGO(AM)-KPTE(FM) Durango, Colo.; KENN(AM)-KRWN(FM) and KNNT(AM) Farmington, N.M., and KISZ-FM Cortez, Colo./Farmington

Price: $4.9 million cash

Buyer:

Winton Road Broadcasting Co. LLC, Bakersfield, Calif. (Anthony S. Brandon, partners/66.8% owner). Brandon and his brother L. Rogers own 14 FMs and six AMs, and each owns 25% of AGM Nevada LLC, which owns/is buying eight FMs and four AMs and is selling KCDA(FM) Couer d'Alene, Idaho, to seller

Seller:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and at least 1,111 other radio stations, including KDAG(FM ) and KTRA(FM) Farmington, KCQL(AM ) Aztec/Farmington and KKFG(FM) Bloomfield/Farmington, N.M., and items below. Note: Clear Channel bought stations as part of group deal with Roberts Radio LLC (Changing Hands, June 19)

Facilities:

KDGO : 1240 kHz, 1 kW; KPTE : 99.7 MHz, 9.2 kW, ant. 1,128 ft.; KENN : 1390 kHz, 5 kW day, 1.3 kW night; KRWN : 92.9 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 430 ft.; KNNT : 1620 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; KISZ-FM : 97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,360 ft.

Formats:

KDGO : oldies; KPTE : hot AC; KENN : news/talk, sports; KRWN : classic rock ; KNNT : dark; KISZ-FM : hot country

Broker:

Media Venture Partners (seller)