KMNS(AM)-KSEZ(FM) and KWSL(AM)-KGLI(FM) Sioux City, Iowa, and KSFT-FM South Sioux City, Neb./Sioux City

Price: $12.275 million cash (includes noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio; L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 1,110 other radio stations, including those involved in deals listed below

Seller: Radioworks Inc., Sioux City (Cy W. Chesterman Sr., vice president/director). Radioworks directors have interests in ksjb(am)-ksjz(fm) Jamestown, N.D.

Facilities: kmns: 620 kHz, 1 kW; ksez: 97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 643 ft.; kwsl: 1470 kHz, 5 kW; kgli: 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 900 ft.; KSFT-FM: 107.1 MHz, 1.55 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: kmns: news/talk, farm; ksez: classic rock; kwsl: oldies; kgli: hot AC; KSFT-FM: soft rock

Broker: R.E. Meador (seller)

WTSL(AM)-WGXL(FM) Hanover, WXXK(FM) Lebanon/Hanover and WVVR(FM) Newport/Lebanon/Hanover, N.H.

Price: $11 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding item)

Sellers: Bob and Cheryl Frisch, Hanover; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wtsl: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; wgxl: 92.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 325 ft.; wxxk: 100.5 MHz, 22 kW, ant. 325 ft.; wvvr: 101.7 MHz, 260 w, ant. 1,116 ft.

Formats: wtsl: news/talk, sports; wgxl: hot AC; wxxk: country; wvvr: rock

Broker: Biernacki Brokerage

Swap of KCEE(AM) Tucson, Ariz., for KGMS(FM) Tucson

Value:At least $2.9 million (being paid by swapper of kcee to swapper of kgms)

Swapper,kgms: Good News Radio Broadcasting Inc., Tucson (Douglas Martin, principal); owns KVOI(AM) Tucson

Swapper,kcee: Clear Channel; owns knst(am)-krqq(fm) and KWFM-FM Tucson (see Combo item)

Facilities: kcee: 940 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; kgms: 97.1 MHz, 1.65 kW, ant. 500 ft.

Formats: kcee: adult standards; kgms: Christian hit radio

Broker: Kalil & Co. Inc.

KOWB(AM)-KCGY-FM Laramie/Cheyenne, Wyo.

Price: $2.75 million cash ($1.9 million for FM; $850,000 for AM; price includes noncompete agreement and related station Web sites and domain names)

Buyer: Clear Channel; owns/is buying KIGN(FM) and KOLZ(FM) Cheyenne, KMUS-FM Burns/Cheyenne and KGAB(AM) Orchard Valley/Cheyenne, Wyo. (see first Combo item)

Seller: Gowdy FM 95 Inc./Gowdy Family LP, Palm Beach, Fla. (Curt Gowdy, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1290 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,070 ft.

Formats: AM: AC, news, sports; FM: mainstream country

Broker: Satterfield & Perry (seller)

KMXM(FM) Gooding/Boise, KTPZ(FM) Mountain Home/Boise, KTFI(AM) Twin Falls, KIKX(FM) Ketchum/Twin Falls and KMHI(AM) Mountain Home, Idaho

Price: At least $1.6 million

Buyer: Horizon Broadcasting Group LLC, Bainbridge Island, Wash. (Bill Ackerley, CEO; Keith Shipman, president); owns/is buying six radios, including KSRV-AM-FM Ontario, Ore./Boise

Seller: Impact Radio Group/FM Idaho Co. LLC, (Wendell Starke, principal; Larry Johnson, GM, FM Idaho); no other broadcast interests. Note: FM Idaho paid $1.12 million for kmxm and kikx in 1997 and $477,000 for kmhi-ktpz in 1996

Facilities: kmxm: 100.7 MHz, 73 kW, ant. 2,191 ft.; ktpz: 99.1 MHz, 73 kW, ant. 2,191 ft.; ktfi: 1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; kikx: 104.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,578 ft.; kmhi: 1240 kHz, 1 kW

Formats: kmxm: maximum country; ktpz: CHR; ktfi: full-service; kikx: classic rock; kmhi: adult standards

Broker: Exline Co.

WLUS(AM) Gainesville and WDJY(FM) Trenton/Gainesville, Fla.

Price: $762,500 (includes $112,500 noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd., Latham, N.Y. (James J. Morrell, chairman/owner); owns nine other FMs and four other AMs in New York and Vermont; is buying wdfl(am)-wkzy(fm) Cross City (Changing Hands, June 19), WRGO(FM) Cedar Key/Gainesville and WRZN(AM) Hernando/Ocala, Fla. (Changing Hands, Aug. 14)

Seller: Alliance Broadcasting Group Inc., Indianapolis (Joseph Newman, president/5%+ owner); owns WQSA(AM) Sarasota, Fla.; is buying WCTG(AM) Columbia, S. C. Note: Alliance previously agreed to sell stations for $2.5 million to Prime Time Radio Inc. (June 14, 1999)

Facilities: AM: 980 kHz, 5 kW day, 166 W night; FM: 101.7 MHz, 101.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: AM: MOR, big band; FM: countryBroker:Hadden & Associates (buyer)