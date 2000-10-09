KPAY(AM)-KMXI(FM) Chico and KHSL(AM) Paradise/Chico, Calif.; KCCY(FM), KCSJ(AM), KDZA-FM and KGHF(AM) Pueblo, Colo., and KDUK-FM and KPNW(AM)-KODZ (FM) Eugene, Ore.

Price: $35.5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 1,106 other radio stations, including six Ohio radios, kowb(am)-kcgy-fm Laramie/Cheyenne, Wyo. (see item, below) and construction permit for Florida FM (see below); is selling two Pensacola, Fla., FMs (see item below)

Seller: McCoy Broadcasting Co., Portland, Ore. (Craig McCoy, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kpay: 1290 kHz, 5 kW; kmxi: 95.1 MHz, 8.7 kW, ant. 1,171 ft.; khsl: 103.5 MHz, 1.6 kW, ant. 1,250 ft.; kccy: 96.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 320 ft.; kcsj: 590 kHz, 1 kW; KDZA-FM: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 239 ft.; kghf: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; KDUK-FM: 104.7 MHz, 63 kW, ant. 2,326 ft.; kpnw: 1120 kHz, 50 kW; kodz: 99.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,945 ft.

Formats: kpay: news/talk; kmxi: AC; khsl: country; kccy: C & W; kcsj: news/talk, sports; KDZA-FM: oldies; kghf: adult standards; KDUK-FM: CHR; kpnw: news/talk; kodz: oldies

WNCO-AM-FM Ashland (near Mansfield and Akron), WWBK(FM) Fredericktown/Ashland, WGLN(FM) Galion/Ashland, WMVO(AM) Mount Vernon/Ashland and WBZW(FM) Wooster/Ashland, Ohio

Price: $32 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding item)

Seller: Ashland/Knox Broadcasting Corp., Ashland (Walter Stampfi, president); owns WQIO(FM) Mount Vernon/Ashland

Facilities: wnco(am): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WNCO-FM: 101.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.; wwbk: 98.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; wgln: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; wmvo: 1300 kHz, 500 W day; wbzw: 107.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: wnco(am): Stardust, MOR, big band; WNCO-FM, wwbk: country; wgln: soft oldies; wmvo: variety, news/talk; wbzw: country

WBGN(AM) Bowling Green, WBLG-FM Smiths Grove/Bowling Green, WCBF(FM) Clinton, WDXR(AM) Paducah, Ky., and WDXR-FM Golconda, Ill./Paducah

Price: $5 million (includes $1 million noncompete agreement)

Buyer: WRUS Inc., Augusta, Ga. (Donald J. Alt and Kerby E. Confer, each 35% owners). They own/are buying/have interest in 30 other FMs, 16 other AMs, including WOKH(FM) Bardstown/Louisville, Ky.

Seller: Hilltopper Broadcasting Inc., Bowling Green (Wes Strader, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wbgn: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WBLG-FM: 107.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; wcbf: 102.1 MHz, 12.5 kW, ant. 476 ft.; wdxr: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WDXR-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3.1 kW, ant. 449 ft.

Formats: wbgn: news/talk, sports; WBLG-FM: AC; wcbf: classic hits; wdxr: news, sports; WDXR-FM: traditional country, classic rock