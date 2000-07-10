WAIT(AM) Crystal Lake, WZSR(FM) Woodstock/Crystal Lake, WJOL(AM)-WLLI-FM and WJTW (FM) Joliet and WBVS(FM) Coal City/Wilmington, all Ill., and WLIP(AM)-WIIL(FM) Kenosha and WEXT(FM) Sturtevant/Racine, Wis.

Price: About $57 million

Buyer: NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, chairman/5.8% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.8% owner; Samuel Weller, president/0.1% owner/co-COO, radio); owns/is buying 20 other FMs and 13 other AMs

Seller: Pride Communications LLC, Crystal Lake (Jim Hooker, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wait: 850 kHz, 2.5 kW day; wzsr: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 429 ft.; wjol: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; wlli: 96.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; wjtw: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 276 ft.; wbvs: 100.7 MHz, 1.4 kW, ant. 482 ft.; wlip: 1050 kHz, 250 W; wiil: 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 384 ft.; wext: 104.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: wait: nostalgia/adult standards; wzsr: AC; wjol: adult standards/talk; wlli: rock; wjtw: AC; wbvs: CHR; wlip: adult rock; wiil: adult classic rock; wext: AC

WHTC(AM) Holland/Grand Rapids, Mich., WHBL(AM)-WBFM(FM) Sheboygan and WWJR(FM) Sheboygan Falls/Sheboygan, Wis.

Price: $10 million

Buyer: Midwest Communications Inc., Green Bay, Wis. (Duey E. Wright, owner); owns six other AMs and 11 other FMs

Seller: Walton LLC/Holland LLC, Milwaukee. (Michael Walton Sr. and Michael Walton Jr., principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: whtc: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; whbl: 1330 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; wbfm: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 255 ft.; wwjr: 106.5 MHz, 6 kW, 239 ft.

Formats: whtc: news/talk; whbl: full service; wbfm: country; wwjr: AC

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.

KBOM(FM) and KEFE(FM) Los Alamos/Albuquerque/Santa Fe and KTRC(AM) and KVSF(AM) Santa Fe and construction permit for KZXA(FM) Santa Fe, N.M.

Price: $7 million

Buyer: A.G.M. Nevada LLC, Riderwood, Md. (Charles H. Salisbury, member/50% owner; Anthony S. and L. Rogers Brandon [brothers], both members/25% owners); owns two other AMs and six other FMs including KKIM(AM) Albuquerque, KABG(FM) Los Alamos/Albuquerque/Santa Fe and KMMG(FM) Santa Fe. Salisbury owns six other FMs; Brandon brothers have interest in five other AMs and 15 other FMs

Seller: Withers Broadcasting Co. of New Mexico, Mt. Vernon, Ill. (W. Russell Withers Jr., principal). Withers owns six TVs, six AMs and nine FMs.

Facilities: kbom: 106.7 MHz, 15.5 kW, ant. 1,948 ft.; kefe: 107.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 298 ft.; ktrc: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; kvsf: 1260 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; kzxa: 94.7 MHz, 35 kW, ant. 2,916 ft.

Formats: kbom: oldies; kefe: hot country; ktrc: nostalgia; kvsf: sports

Broker: Force Communications and Consultants LLC (seller)

KBST-AM-FM and KBTS(FM) Big Spring, KHLB-AM-FM Burnet, KEPS(AM)-KINL(FM) Eagle Pass, KKYN-AM-FM and KVOP-AM-FM Plainview and KVOU(AM), KUVA(FM) and KYUF(FM) Uvalde, all Texas

Price: $7 million

Buyer: Cornerstone Radio Holdings LLC, Austin, Texas (Jamie Clark, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Equicom Inc., Bryan, Texas (Randall B. Hall, chairman); owns one other AMs and six other FMs in Texas

Facilities: kbst(am):1490 kHz, 1 kW; KBST-FM: 95.9 MHz, 8 kW, ant. 482 ft.; kbts: 94.3 MHz, 8.4 kW, ant. 561 ft.; khlb(am): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; KHLB-FM: 106.9 MHz, 2 kW, ant. 367 ft.; keps: 1270 kHz, 1 kW; kinl: 92.7 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 184 ft.; kkyn(am): 1090 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 w night; KKYN-FM: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; kvop(am): 1400 kHz, 1 kW day; KVOP-FM: 106.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 467 ft.; kvou: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; kuva: 102.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 280 ft.; kyuf: 104.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 263 ft.

Formats: kbst(am): talk; KBST-FM: country; kbts: classic rock; khlb(am): news; KHLB-FM: country; keps: Tejano; kinl: C & W; kkyn(am): talk; KKYN-FM: country; kvop(am): Spanish; KVOP-FM: AC; kvou: adult standards; kuva: Spanish; kyuf: country

Broker: Kalil & Co. Inc.

WMFG-AM-FM Hibbing and KMFG(FM) Nashwauk/Hibbing, Minn.

Price: $2.15 million

Buyer: Midwest Radio Network LLC, Hibbing (Thomas L. Bookey, CEO); owns wnmt(am)-wtbx(fm) Hibbing

Sellers: Al Quarnstrom and Dennis Martin, Hibbing. Quarnstrom owns four AMs and five FMs

Facilities: wmfg(am): 1240 kHz, 1 kW; WMFG-FM: 106.3 MHz, 600 W, ant. 269 ft.; kmfg: 102.9 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: wmfg(am): sports; WMFG-FM: oldies; kmfg: classic rock

Broker: Johnson Communications Properties Inc.