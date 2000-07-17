WMC-AM-FM Memphis, Tenn.

Price: $75 million

Buyer: Infinity Broadcasting Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, chairman/president; Viacom Inc., majority owner [Karmazin, president]); owns/is buying 50 other AMs and 131 other FMs; Viacom owns 39 TVs

Seller: Raycom Media Inc., Montgomery, Ala. (John E. Hayes, president/director); owns/is buying 36 TVs

Facilities: AM: 790 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 99.7 MHz, 300 kW, ant. 970 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: AC

KFGO-AM-FM and WDAY-FM Fargo, N.D., KRVI(FM) (formerly KFGX) Detroit Lakes, Minn./Fargo, KVOX(AM) Moore Head, Minn./Fargo and KULW(FM) (formerly KPHT) Kindred, N.D./Fargo

Price: $46.3 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 874 other radio stations, including WBLJ(AM) and wdal(am)-wyyu(fm) Dalton and WQMT(FM) Chatsworth/Dalton, Ga., and KNIN(FM), KTLT(FM) and KWFS-AM-FM Wichita Falls, Texas (see next two items)

Sellers: Brothers Thomas E. Ingstad, Minnetonka, Minn., and James D. Ingstad, Fargo. Thomas Ingstad owns/has interest in seven AMs and six FMs

Facilities: kfgo(am): 790 kHz, 5 kW; KFGO-FM: 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 866 ft.; WDAY-FM: 93.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1040 ft.; krvi: 95.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 970 ft.; kvox: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night;

kulw: 92.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: kfgo(am): talk; KFGO-FM: country; WDAY-FM: CHR; krvi: AAA; kvox: sports; kulw: oldies

WHCU(AM)-WYXL(FM) and WTKO(AM)-WQNY(FM) Ithaca, N.Y.

Price: $13 million

Buyer: Saga Communications Inc., Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. (Edward K. Christian, president); owns/is buying five TVs, 17 other AMs and 28 other FMs, including WLLM(AM) Lincoln/Springfield, Ill. (see item below). Note: At the same time, Saga said it has sold its interest in six FMs in Reykjavik, Iceland

Seller: Eagle Broadcasting Co., Ithaca (Ken Cowan, chairman); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: whcu: 870 kHz, 5 kW days, 1 kW night; wyxl: 97.3 MHz, 26 kW, ant 879 ft.; wtko: 1470 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; wqny: 103.7 MHz, 15.5 kW, ant. 879 ft.

Formats: whcu: news/talk; wyxl: AC; wtko: oldies; wqny: country

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc.

WBLJ(AM) and WDAL(AM)-WYYU(FM) Dalton and WQMT(FM) Chatsworth/Dalton, Ga. (FMs reach Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Price: $9.35 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding item); is acquiring WIIS(AM) (formerly wuus)-wlmx-fm (formerly wrxr-fm) Rossville, Ga./Chattanooga, WUSY(FM) Cleveland, Tenn./Chattanooga, WKXJ(FM) Signal Mountain, Tenn./Chattanooga and WLOV-FM South Pittsburg, Tenn./Chattanooga

Seller: Radio Center Dalton Inc., Dalton (Paul Fink, president). Fink is buying WDLY(FM) Gatlinburg and WSEV(AM) Sevierville/Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Facilities: wblj: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; wdal: 1430 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 72 W night; wyyu: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wqmt: 98.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 311 ft.

Formats: wblj: news/talk; wdal: Mexican; wyyu: AC; wqmt: country

Broker: Sailors & Associates

KNIN(FM), KTLT(FM) and KWFS-AM-FM Wichita Falls, Texas

Price: $6.5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see above)

Seller: Apex Broadcasting LLC, Lafayette Hill, Pa. (Bruce Holberg, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: knin: 92.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 930 ft.; ktlt: 106.3 MHz, 2.4 kW, ant. 423 ft.; kwfs(am): 1290 kHz, 5 kW day, 250 W night; KWFS-FM: 103.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 449 ft.

Formats: knin: CHR; ktlt: AC; kwfs(am): real country; KWFS-FM: country

Broker: Kalil & Co Inc.

KSWD(AM)-KPFN(FM) Seward (near Anchorage), Alaska

Price: $2 million

Buyer: Phoenix Media Group Ltd., Burbank, Calif. (Ronald R. Irwin, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Phoenix Broadcasting Inc., Spokane, Wash. (President William Holzheimer, Donald P. Cary and Charles F. Dunham, each 33% owners); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 950 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 105.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -1,200 ft.

Formats: AM: sports; FM: classic rock

KSOK-FM and KAZY(FM) Winfield (near Wichita) and KSOK(AM) Arkansas City/Winfield, Kan.

Price: $1.5 million

Buyer: Sherman Broadcast Group Inc., Wichita (Donald R. Sherman, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Innovative Broadcasting Corp., Pittsburgh, Kan. (Bill Wachter, principal); owns one AM and three FMs

Facilities: KSOK-FM: 107.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 397 ft.; kazy: 95.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; ksok(am): 1280 kHz, 1 kW day, 100 W night

Formats: KSOK-FM: country; kazy: AC; ksok(am): oldies