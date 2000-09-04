WOC(AM)-WLLR-FM and KCQQ(FM) Davenport, Iowa, and the following Davenport-area stations: WLLR(AM) Moline and KUUL(FM) East Moline, Ill., and KMXG(FM) Clinton, Iowa

Price: $85 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 887 other radio stations, including wjna(am), WRLX(FM) and WRMF(FM) West Palm Beach, Fla. (see next item)

Seller: Sconnix Broadcasting Co., Vienna, Va. (Randall T. Odeneal and Scott R. McQueen, partners/principals); owns wemj(am)-wlnh-fm Laconia and WBHG(FM) Meredith, N.H.

Facilities: woc: 1420 kHz, 5 kW; WLLR-FM: 103.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,191 ft.; kcqq: 106.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 210 ft.; wllr: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; kuul: 101.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.; kmxg: 96.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 980 ft.

Formats: woc: news/talk; WLLR-FM: country; kcqq: classic hits; wllr: country; kuul: oldies; kmxg: hot AC

WJNA(AM), WRLX(FM) and WRMF(FM) West Palm Beach, Fla.

Price: $77 million (option to buy)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications (see preceding item); owns/is buying wbzt(am), wjno(am), WKGR(FM) and WWLV(FM) West Palm Beach, wira(am)-wldi(fm) and WJNX(AM) Fort Pierce/West Palm Beach and WOLL(FM) Jupiter/West Palm Beach. Note: wrmf and wbzt will be sold to meet FCC radio-station ownership caps

Seller: James Crystal Licenses LLC, West Palm Beach (Jim Hillard Sr., president); owns six AMs, including WFTL(AM) Fort Lauderdale, WDJA(AM) West Palm Beach and WLVJ(AM) Royal Palm Beach/West Palm Beach, Fla.

Facilities: wjna: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; wrlx: 92.1 MHz, 7.2 kW, ant. 498 ft.; wrmf: 97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,350 ft.

Formats: wjna: nostalgia; wrlx, wrmf: AC

KCLK-AM-FM and KVAB(FM) Clarkston, Wash.

Price: $1.6 million (for stock)

Buyer: Pacific Empire Holdings Corp., Lewiston, Idaho (Mark Bolland, president); owns/is buying two other AMs and four other FMs

Seller: Julie Benedictson, Clarkston; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kclk(am): 1430 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; KCLK-FM: 94.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,233 ft.; kvab: 102.9 MHz, 440 W, ant. 1,171 ft.

Formats: kclk(am): sports; KCLK-FM: mainstream country; kvab: soft AC

50% of KEUN(AM)-KJJB(FM) Eunice, La.

Price: $150,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Roger W. Cavaness, Pineville, La.; has interest in KLAA(FM) Alexandria and KHFX(FM) Ball, La.

Sellers: F.J. and Karl DeRouen (brothers) and E. Warner Veillion, Eunice; each will retain 16.66% of keun-kjjb

Facilities: AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 105.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: AM: C & W; FM: Pure Gold