WLIL-AM-FM Lenoir City/Knoxville, Tenn.

Price: $1 million

Buyer: B.P. Broadcasters LLC, Chattanooga, Tenn. (Zollie D. Cantrell, chief manager); no other broadcast interests

Seller: WLIL Inc., Lenoir City (Dwight Wilkerson, president). Wilkerson owns WLIK(AM) Newport, Tenn.

Facilities: AM: 730 kHz, 1 kW day, 280 W night; FM: 93.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 165 ft.

Formats: Both country

KJEF-AM-FM Jennings, La.

Price: $864,800

Buyer: Apex Broadcasting Inc., Meridian, Miss. (Houston L. Pearce, chairman/51% owner); owns one other AM and six other FMs. Pearce owns three other AMs and three other FMs

Seller: Cajun Country Broadcasting Inc., Jennings (Greg Marcantel, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1290 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 92.9 MHz, 33 kW, ant. 600 ft.

Formats: Both C & W

WGRP(AM)-WEXC(FM) Greenville, Pa. (near Youngstown, Ohio)

Price: $475,000

Buyer: Beacon Broadcasting Inc., Warren, Ohio (Michael J. Arch, president); owns WANR(AM) Warren

Seller: Greenville Broadcasting Co., Greenville (Gary L. Fleming, CEO); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 940 kHz, 1 kW day; FM: 107.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 240 ft.

Formats: AM: AC; FM: variety

Broker: Ray H. Rosenblum