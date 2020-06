WHBC-AM-FM Canton/Akron/parts of Cleveland, Ohio

Price: $43.5 million

Buyer: NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, chairman/5.8% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.8% owner; Samuel Weller, president/.1% owner/co-COO, radio); owns/is buying 18 other FMs and 11 other AMs

Seller: Beaverkettle Co., Canton (Ted Boyd, chairman); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1480 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 94.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.

Formats: AM: full service; FM: AC

Broker: Ted Hepburn Co.

WFRA-AM-FM Franklin, WOYL-AM-FM Oil City/Franklin, WMGW(AM)-WZPR(FM) Meadville, WAQM(FM) Cambridge Springs/Meadville, WMDE(FM) Saegertown/Meadville and WTIV(AM) Titusville, Pa.

Price: $9.45 million ($4.95 million for wmgw-wzpr and wmde; $4.5 million for wfra-am-fm, woyl-am-fm, waqm and wtiv)

Buyer: Forever Broadcasting LLC, Hollidaysburg, Pa. (Donald J. Alt, member/40% owner; Kerby E. Confer, member/40% owner); owns five other AMs and 10 other FMs. Principals own one other AM and five other FMs. Confer and Alt have interest in eight other AMs and 10 other FMs. Alt is a director of Saga Communications Inc., which owns three TVs, 17 AMs and 28 FMs

Sellers: wfra-am-fm, woyl-am-fm, waqm, wtiv: Robert and Thomas J. Sauber (father and son), Franklin; no other broadcast interests; wmgw-wzpr, wmde: Great Circle Broadcasting Co., Altoona, Pa. (Gary Gunton, president); has interest in wvam(am)-wprr(fm) Altoona

Facilities: wfra(am): 1450 kHz, 1 kW; WFRA-FM: 99.3 MHz, 7.3 kW, ant. 600 ft.; woyl(am): 1340 kHz, 1 kW; WOYL-FM: 98.5 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 299 ft.; wmgw: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; wzpr: 100.3 MHz, 20 kW, ant. 587 ft.; waqm: 104.5 MHz, 2.65 kW, ant. 502 ft.; wmde: 94.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 298 ft.; wtiv: 1230 kHz, 1 kW

Formats: wfra(am): MOR; WFRA-FM: Today's Hits & Great Oldies; woyl(am): MOR; WOYL-FM: America's Best Country; wmgw: news/talk; wzpr: country; waqm: oldies; wmde: classic rock; wtiv: MOR

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc. (Great Circle)