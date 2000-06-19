Eight AMs and 21 FMs in Vail, Colo.; Cortez, Colo./Durango, Colo./ Farmington, N.M./Four Corners, N.M.; Chinle/Tuba City, Ariz./Gallup, N.M.; Thoreau/Gallup, N.M.; Las Vegas/White Rock/Santa Fe, N.M.; Highland/Kingston/New Paltz/Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Dickinson and Minot, N.D., and Aberdeen, S.D.

Price: About $65.9 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 874 other radio stations, including KDAG(FM) and KTRA(FM) Farmington, KCQL(AM) Aztec/Farmington and KKFG(FM) Bloomfield/Farmington, N.M.; wckl(am)-wctw(fm) Catskill/Poughkeepsie, welv(am)-wthn(fm) Ellenville/Poughkeepsie, whuc(am)-wthk(fm) Hudson/Poughkeepsie, wkip(am)-wrnq(fm) Poughkeepsie and construction permit for WRKW(FM) Saugerties/Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Note: In Poughkeepsie, Clear Channel will have to divest three FMs and two AMs (or just five FMs)

Seller: Roberts Radio LLC, Aberdeen (Robert Pittman and Robert Sherman, principals). Pittman is COO of America Online and will be COO of America Online-Time Warner Inc.

Broker: Media Venture Partners (seller)

KHDR-FM Victorville and KVVQ(AM) Hesperia/Victorville, Calif.

Price: $3,537,500

Buyer: Infinity Broadcasting Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, president; CBS Corp., majority owner [Karmazin, president]); owns 45 other AMs and 112 other FMs, including KEZN(FM) Palm Desert, KFRG(FM) San Bernardino and KXFG(FM) Sun City, Calif.

Seller:Tele-Media Communications Holding LLC, Pleasant Gap, Pa. (Pacesetter Growth Fund, 53.51% member [Thomas Gerron, Divakar Kamath and Donald Lawhorne, principals]); owns one AM and three FMs

Facilities: FM: 103.1 MHz, 95 W, ant. 1,424 ft.; AM: 910 kHz, 700 W day, 500 W night

Formats: FM: pure gold; AM: MOR

Brokers: Media Venture Partners; Daniels & Associates

WDFL(AM)-WKZY(FM) Cross City (between Tallahassee and Gainesville), Fla.

Price: $2.75 million

Buyer: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd., Latham, N.Y. (James J. Morrell, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Women in Florida Broadcasting Inc., Lakeland, Fla. (Duane McConnell, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 106.9 MHz, 4.5 kW, ant. 184 ft.

Formats: Both country

WHHO(AM)-WKPQ(FM) Hornell/Elmira/Corning, N.Y.

Price: $1.8 million

Buyer: Sabre Communications Inc., Williamsport, Pa. (Joel M. Hartstone, chairman; Paul H. Rothfuss, president); owns five other AMs and nine other FMs including WCMF(AM) Watkins Glen/Elmira/Corning, wwlz(am)-wpgi(fm) Horseheads/Elmira/Corning, WNGZ(FM) Montour Falls/ Elmira/Corning and WNKI(FM) Elmira/Corning

Seller: Bilbat Radio Inc., Hornell (Richard Lyons and William H. Berry, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1320 kHz, 5 kW day; FM: 105.3 MHz, 43 kW, ant 530 ft.

Formats: AM: MOR; FM: CHR

Broker: Kozacko Media Services