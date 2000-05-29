WCKL(AM)-WCTW(FM) Catskill/Poughkeepsie, WELV(AM)-WTHN(FM) Ellenville/Poughkeepsie, WHUC(AM)-WTHK(FM) Hudson/Poughkeepsie, WKIP(AM)-WRNQ(FM) Poughkeepsie and construction permit for WRKW(FM) Saugerties/Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Price: $24.5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman); owns/is buying 19 TV stations and 876 other radio stations, including wjyz(am)-wjiz-fm and WOBB(FM) Albany and WMGR-AM-FM Bainbridge, Ga.

Seller: Straus Media Group, Poughkeepsie (Eric P. Straus, president); is selling WFTR-AM-FM Front Royal/Winchester, Va. (see item, below)

Facilities: wckl: 560 kHz, 1 kW day; wctw: 98.5 MHz, 2.1 kW, ant. 393 ft.; welv: 1370 kHz, 5 kW day; wthn: 99.3 MHz, 100 W, ant. 1,627 ft.; whuc: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; wthk: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -15 ft.; wkip: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; wrnq: 92.1 MHz, 2.15 kW, ant. 384 ft.; wctj: 96.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 171 ft.; wrkw: 92.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 289 ft.

Formats: wckl: nostalgia; wctw: bright AC; welv: news/talk; wthn: country; whuc: news/talk; wthk: hot country; wkip: news/talk; wrnq: AC; wctj: modern rock

Broker: Gary Stevens & Co.

WJYZ(AM)-WJIZ-FM and WOBB(FM) Albany and WMGR-AM-FM Bainbridge, Ga.

Price: $16 million

Buyer: Clear Channel (see preceding item); owns the following stations in nearby Atlanta: wgst(am)-wpch(fm) and WKLS(FM); WGST-FM Canton/Atlanta; WGSE(AM) (formerly wmxy) and WMAX(FM) (formerly wzlg) Hogansville/Atlanta, and WCOH(AM) Newnan/Atlanta; is putting WFOX(FM) Atlanta into trust pending sale to Cox Radio Inc.

Seller: Radio Albany Corp., Heathsville, Va. (Jon Peterson, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wjyz: 960 kHz, 5 kW day; WJIZ-FM: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 469 ft.; wobb: 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,100 ft.; wmgr(am): 930 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; WMGR-FM: 97.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,200 ft.

Formats: wjyz: gospel; WJIZ-FM: urban contemporary; wobb: country; wmgr(am): talk; WMGR-FM: AC

Broker: Walden Ventures

KUGN(AM)-KKTT(FM) Eugene and KEHK(FM) Brownsville/Eugene, Ore.

Price: $7.75 million

Buyer: Cumulus Media Inc., Milwaukee (Richard W. Weening, chairman; Lewis W. Dickey Jr., vice chairman); owns/is buying 90 other AMs and 214 other FMs, including KZEL-FM Eugene and KNRQ-AM-FM Creswell/Eugene

Seller: Marathon Media LLC, Chicago (Christopher F. Divine, president/director; Bruce Buzil, manager/director); owns 26 AMs and 50 FMs

Facilities: kugn: 590 kHz, 5 kW day, 5 kW night; kktt: 97.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,230 ft.; kehk: 102.3 MHz, 100 kW horiz., 43 kW vert., ant. 918 ft.

Formats: kugn: news/talk; kktt: country; kehk: classic rock hits

WFTR-AM-FM Front Royal/Winchester, Va.

Price: $950,000

Buyer: Royal Broadcasting Inc., Wilmington, Del. (Andrew L. Shearer, principal); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Straus Media (see first item)

Facilities: AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 95.3 MHz, 4 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: oldies

Broker: Kozacko Media Services

WXER(FM) Plymouth/Sheboygan Falls/Sheboygan and WCNZ(AM) Sheboygan, Wis.

Price: $700,000

Buyer: RBH Enterprises Inc., Fond du Lac, Wis. (Ronald B. Hopper, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Sheboygan Broadcasting Corp., Sheboygan Falls (Julian Jetzer, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 950 kHz, 500 W day; FM: 104.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: AM: full service; FM: AC

KBTC(AM)-KUNQ(FM) Houston, Mo.

Price: $150,000

Buyer: Metropolitan Radio Group Inc., Flower Mound, Texas (Gary L. Acker, president); owns 18 other AMs and six other FMs

Seller: Texas County Radio Inc., St. Louis (Robert Berri, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1250 kHz, 1 kW day, 51 W night; FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: Both country