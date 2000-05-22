KCMO-AM-FM Kansas City and KCFX(FM) Harrisonville/Kansas City, Mo.

Price: $113 million

Buyer: Susquehanna Radio Corp., York, Pa. (David E. Kennedy, president); owns/is buying 23 radio stations

Seller: Entercom Communications Corp., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. (David J. Field, president); owns/is buying 95 radio stations, including kmbz(am)-kyys(fm), KQRC-FM, KXTR(FM) and WDAF(AM) Kansas City, KCIY(FM) Liberty/Kansas City, Kan., and KUDL(FM) and WREN(AM) Kansas City, Kan./Mo., and WOLX-FM Madison, WMMM-FM Verona/Madison and WYZM(FM) Waunakee/Madison, Wis. (see FM item, below). Note: FCC ownership caps required Entercom to divest two FMs and one AM in Kansas City after it bought 43 radio stations-including two FMs and one AM in Kansas City--rom Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (B & C, Aug. 2, 1999)

Facilities: kcmo(am): 710 kHz, 6 kW day; KCMO-FM: 94.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,056 ft.; kcfx fm: 101.1 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 994 ft.

Formats: kcmo(am): talk; KCMO-FM: oldies; kcfx fm: classic hits

Broker: Star Media Group Inc.

WSGW(AM)-WGER-FM and WTCF(FM) Saginaw, Mich.

Price: $16.18 million cash

Buyer: Wicks Capital Management LP, New York (Jamie M. Weston, principal); owns 10 FMs and six AMs

Seller: Citadel Communications Corp., Las Vegas (Lawrence R. Wilson, chairman); owns/is buying 64 AMs and 146 FMs, including WMJA-FM (formerly wilz[fm]) Saginaw, WHNN(FM) and WIOG(FM) Bay City/Saginaw, WKQZ(FM) Midland/Saginaw and WMJK(FM) (formerly wylz) Pinconning/Saginaw. Note: The Justice Department required Citadel to make the Saginaw divestitures. Also, Citadel has not yet closed on wtcf, which it bought from Liggitt Broadcast Inc. (B & C, Dec. 13, 1999)

Facilities: wsgw: 790 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WGER-FM: 106.3 MHz, 3 kW; wtcf: 100.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: wsgw: news/talk; WGER-FM: soft rock; wtcf: CHR

WJYR(FM) and WKZQ-AM-FM and construction permit for WAZG(AM) Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Price: $12 million

Buyer: NextMedia Group LLC, Englewood, Colo. (Carl E. Hirsch, chairman/5.8% owner; Steven Dinetz, president/5.8% owner; Samuel Weller, president and co-COO for radio/.1% owner); owns/is buying 16 FMs and nine AMs, including WMYB(FM) Socastee/Myrtle Beach and WYAV(FM) Conway/Myrtle Beach, S.C.; is putting WYAK-FM Surfside Beach/Myrtle Beach and WRNN(FM) Murrell's Inlet/Myrtle Beach, S.C., in trust to comply with FCC ownership caps

Seller: Hirsch Broadcasting Group LP, New York (William A. Hirsch, president [no relation to buyer's Carl Hirsch]); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:; wjyr: 92.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 325 ft.; wkzq(am): 1450 kHz, 5 kW day; WKZQ-FM: 101.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 601 ft.; wazg: 1620 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night

Formats: wjyr: easy listening; wkzq-am-fm: sports

KSDR-AM-FM Watertown, S.D.

Price: $3.25 million

Buyer: Three Eagles Communications Inc., Lincoln, Neb. (Rolland C. Johnson, chairman); owns 17 other FMs and 11 other AMs. Johnson owns four AMs and seven FMs

Seller: Faehn Radio Enterprises Inc., Watertown (Robert Faehn, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1480 kHz, 1 kW day, 53 w day; FM: 92.9 MHz, 97 kW, ant. 977 ft.

Formats: AM: oldies; FM: C & W

WVAM(AM)-WPRR(FM) Altoona, Pa.

Price: $2,000,050 million (includes $50,000 noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Vital Communications LLC, Rome, Ga. (Kristen E. Cantrell, member); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Music Broadcasting Inc., Meadville, Pa. (Gary Gunton, president). Parties to seller have interest in wmgw(am)-wzpr(fm) Meadville and WMDE(FM) Saegertown/Meadville, Pa.

Facilities: AM: 1430 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; FM: 100.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 981 ft.

Formats: AM: sports; FM: CHR

Broker: Blackburn & Co. Inc. (seller)

WSMG(AM) Greeneville and WSMG(FM) Tusculum/Greeneville, Tenn.

Price: $1.8 million

Buyer: Radio Greeneville Inc., Greeneville (Paul R. Metcalfe, president); owns WGRV(AM) Greeneville

Seller: Darrell Bryan, Greeneville; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 103.1 MHz, 6kW, ant. -223 ft.

Formats: AM: C & W; FM: AC hits

KMOZ(AM)-KDAA(FM) Rolla, Mo.

Price: $850,000

Buyer: KMOZ LLC, Springfield, Mo. (father and son John and Robert Mahaffey, principals); Mahaffeys also own kggf(am)-kusn(fm) Coffeyville, KY., and KGFY(FM), KSPI-AM-FM and KVRO(FM) Stillwater, Okla.

Seller: Eikon Media, Rolla (Carl Hutchinson and Robert Gresh, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kmoz: 1590 kHz, 1 kW day, 88 w night; kdaa: 97.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 292 ft.

Formats: kmoz: AC; kdaa: adult pop standards

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

KASO(AM) Minden/Shreveport and construction permit for KBEF(FM) Gibsland, La.

Price: $375,000

Buyer: Greenwood Acres Baptist Church, Shreveport, La. (Fred Allen Caldwell Sr., CEO); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Gordon D. Cole, Minden; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 104.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: Oldies