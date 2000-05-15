WAPI(AM)-WYSF(FM), WJOX(AM)-WZRR(FM) and WRAX(FM) Birmingham, Ala., and WKDF(FM) Nashville, WGFX(FM) Gallatin/Nashville, WNOX(AM)-WIVK-FM Knoxville, WNOX-FM Loudon/Knoxville, WSMJ(FM) Olive Springs/Knoxville and LMA for WOKI-FM Knoxville, Tenn.

Price: $300 million

Buyer: Citadel Communications Corp., Las Vegas (Lawrence R. Wilson, chairman); owns/is buying 61 other AMs and 138 other FMs

Seller: Dick Broadcasting Co., Greensboro, N.C. (Allen Dick, president); owns WKRR(FM) Asheboro/Greensboro and WKZL(FM) Winston-Salem/Greensboro, N.C.

Facilities: wapi: 1070 kHz, 50 kW day, 5 kW night; wysf: 94.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,214 ft.; wjox: 690 kHz, 50 kW day, 30 W night; wzrr: 690 kHz, 50 kW day, 30 W night; wrax: 107.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,237 ft.; wkdf: 103.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,233 ft.; wgfx: 104.5 MHz, 49 kW, ant. 1,312 ft.; wnox(am): 990 kHz, 10 kW; WIVK-FM: 107.7 MHz, 91 kW, ant. 2,053 ft.; WNOX-FM: 99.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wsmj: 98.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; WOKI-FM: 110.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 2,001 ft.

Formats: wapi: news/talk; wysf: hot AC; wjox: sports; wzrr: classic rock; wrax: alternative rock; wkdf: country; wgfx: oldies; wnox(am): news/talk; WIVK-FM: C & W; WNOX-FM: news/talk; wsmj: country; WOKI-FM: rock hits of the '70s, '80s and' 90s

KTCY(FM) Pilot Point/Dallas, KXEB(AM) Sherman/Dallas and KSAH(AM) San Antonio, Texas, and KREA(FM) Ontario/Los Angeles, KFOX(FM) Redondo Beach/Los Angeles and KXJO(FM) San Francisco, Calif.

Price: $165.2 million ($121.7 million cash and $43.5 million worth of stock)

Buyer: Spanish Broadcasting System Inc., Miami (Raul Alarcon Jr., chairman/president); owns/is buying 19 other FMs, including KLAX-FM Long Beach/Los Angeles, Calif., and KLEY-FM Floresville/San Antonio, Texas

Sellers: ksah, krea, kfox, kxjo: Rodriguez Communications LLC, Dallas (Marcos A. Rodriguez, chairman); owns/is buying three AMs and six FMs, including KDMM(AM) Highland Park/Dallas, Texas. Note: Rodriguez is in the process of buying kxjo from Clear Channel Communications Inc. kxeb, ktcy: New World Broadcasting Corp., Dallas (Marcos A. Rodriguez, chairman); owns/is buying KTAQ(TV) Greenville/Dallas/ Fort Worth and KZIP(AM) Amarillo, Texas

Facilities: ktcy: 104.9 MHz, 2.35 kW, ant. 1,797 ft.; kxeb: 910 kHz, 1 kW; ksah: 720 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night; krea: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. -65 ft.; kfox: 93.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 175 ft.; kxjo: 92.7 MHz, 1.8 kW, ant. 370 ft.

Formats: ktcy, kxeb, ksah: Spanish; krea, kfox: Korean/to be Spanish; kxjo: Spanish

KSRA-AM-FM Salmon, Idaho

Price: $345,000

Buyer: Salmon River Communications Inc., Idaho Falls, Idaho (James B. Hone, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Wescomm Inc., Salmon (Renee Smith, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 960 kHz, 1 kW day; FM: 92.7 MHz, 1.5 kW, ant. -880 ft.

Formats: Both country

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

-Compiled by Alisa Holmes