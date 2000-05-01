13 AMs, 19 FMs and one LMA

Price: $475 million merger (includes $109 million assumption of debt)

Buyer: Entravision Communications Corp., Santa Monica, Calif. (Walter A. Ulloa, chairman); owns/is buying 14 TVs and 10 radio stations

Seller: Z-Spanish Media Corp., Sacramento, Calif. (Amador Bustos, president; to be president of new Entravision); no other broadcast interests

64.67% of WCHA(AM)-WIKZ(FM) Chambersburg, Pa./Hagerstown, Md.; and WCHA-FM Greencastle/Chambersburg, WGLU(FM) Johnstown, WQKK(FM) Ebensburg/Johnstown, WRSC(AM)-WQWK(FM) State College, WBLF(AM) Bellefonte/State College and WNCL(FM) Port Matilda/State College, Pa.

Price: $8.7 million

Buyer: Great Hill Equity Partners L.P., Boston (Christopher S. Gaffney, Stephen F. Gormley and John G. Hayes, managing members); no other broadcast interests

Seller: J. Albert Dame, Mechanicsburg, Pa.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wcha(am): 800 kHz, 1 kW day, 196 W night; WIKZ(FM): 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 449 ft.; WCHA-FM: 94.3 MHz, 3.5 kW, ant. 430 ft.; wglu: 92.1 MHz, 580 W, ant. 1,043 ft.; wqkk: 99.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 500 ft.; wrsc: 1390 kHz, 2 kW day, 1 kW night; wqwk: 97.1 MHz, 3 kW , ant. 403 ft.; wblf: 970 kHz, 1 kW day, 61 W night ; wncl: 107.9 MHz, 350 W, ant. 469 ft.;

Formats:wcha(am): country; WIKZ(FM): AC; WCHA-FM: country; wglu: CHR; wqkk: active rock; wrsc: news/talk; wqwk: rock/AOR; wblf: country; wncl: AC

KVNA-AM-FM Flagstaff and KZGL(FM) Cottonwood/Flagstaff, Ariz.

Price: $2 million

Buyer: Yavapai Broadcasting Corp., Cottonwood (W. Grant Hafley, owner). Hafley also owns two other AMs and seven other FMs, including kybc(am)-kvrd-fm Cottonwood/Flagstaff

Seller: Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (Terry Jacobs, principal); owns/is buying 12 AMs and 28 FMs

Facilities: AM: 600 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; KVNA-FM: 97.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,509 ft.; kzgl: 95.9 MHz, 9 kW, ant. 2,493 ft.

Formats:AM: sports; KVNA-FM: AC; kzgl: rock

KLWT(AM)-KCLQ(FM) Lebanon/Branson, Mo.

Price: $580,000

Buyer: Pearson Broadcasting of Lebanon Inc., Richmond, Va. (Max H. Pearson, owner). Pearson also owns one other AM and four other FMs

Seller: Lebanon Broadcasting and Leasing Ltd. Inc., Lebanon (Deborah Moore, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 107.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 365 ft.

Formats: AM: adult standards; FM: country

KRXK(AM) and KGTM(FM) Rexburg, Idaho

Price: $495,000

Buyer: Pacific Empire Holdings Corp., Lewiston, Idaho (John Taylor, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Communicast Consultants Inc., Orem, Utah (Judith W. Grow, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 98.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.

Formats: AM: Spanish; FM: alternative

KLVT-AM-FM Levelland, Texas

Price: $350,250

Buyer: Paul R. Beane, Lubbock, Texas; no other broadcast interests

Seller: James D. Peeler, Hereford, Texas; owns KNNK(FM) Hereford

Facilities: AM: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 105.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 298 ft.

Formats: Both gospel

KDDD(AM)-KMRE(FM) Dumas, Texas

Price: $313,750

Buyer: North River Investments Inc., Dumas (Joel Williamson, owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Xtra Cattle Co. Inc., Dalhart, Texas (Phil Haaland, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 800 kHz, 250 W day; FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 260 ft.

Formats: Both oldies

KMHT(AM)-KZEY-FM Marshall, Texas

Price: $215,000

Buyer: Community Broadcast Group Inc., Tyler, Texas (Jerry Russell, president); owns KZEY(AM) Tyler

Seller: Wiley College, Marshall (Ronald L. Swain, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Wiley College received the stations as a donation in 1993

Facilities: AM: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 103.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: Both urban contemporary