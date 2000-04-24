WCCC-AM-FM Hartford, Conn.; WTMI(FM) Miami, and WBOQ(FM) Gloucester, Mass.

Price: $125 million (for stock)

Buyer: Cox Radio Inc., Atlanta (Robert F. Neil, president); owns/is buying 19 other AMs and 60 other FMs, including WEDR(FM) and WFLC(FM) Miami and WHQT(FM) Coral Gables/Miami, Fla.

Seller: Marlin Broadcasting Inc., Boston (Howard P. and Alexander M. Tanger [father and son] and Brenda R. Tanger, owners). Howard and Alexander Tanger have interest in four FMs

Facilities: wccc(am): 1290 kHz, 490 Wday; WCCC-FM: 106.9 MHz, 23 kW, ant. 730 ft.; wtmi: 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,040 ft.; wboq: 104.9 MHz, 3.2 kW, ant. 446 ft.

Formats: wccc-am-fm: active rock; wtmi: jazz; wboq: news

KDTH(AM)-KATF(FM) Dubuque, Iowa

Price: $3.68 million

Buyer: Nobles Broadcasting Co Ltd., Fond Du Lac, Wis. (Donald L. Rabbitt, president). Rabbitt is buying KGRR(FM) Epworth/Dubuque, Iowa

Seller: Woodward Communications, Dubuque (Craig Trongaard, president); owns one AM and six FMs

Facilities: AM: 1370 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 92.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 999 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: AC

KBTN-AM-FM Neosho/Joplin, Mo.

Price: $1.3 million

Buyer: Petracom Media LLC, Lutz, Fla. (Henry A. Ash, president); is buying KQYX(AM) and WMBH(AM) Joplin, KMOQ(FM) Baxter Springs, Kan./Joplin and KJML(FM) Columbus, Kan./Joplin and construction permit for KBGZ(FM) Galena, Kan.

Seller: KBTN Inc., Neosho (Dave Winegardner, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 Wnight; FM: 99.7 MHz, 4.2 kW, ant. 393 ft.

Formats: Both country

Broker: Star Media Group Inc.

WMSK-AM-FM (AM formerly WYGS) Morganfield, Ky.

Price: $600,000

Buyer: Southern Wabash Communications Ltd., Evansville, Ind. (Randolph V. Bell, president). Bell owns WSJD(FM) Princeton, Ind., and 51% of three AMs and two other FMs.

Seller: Union County Broadcasting Co. Inc., Morganfield (J.B. Crawley, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1550 kHz, 250 W day; FM: 95.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: Both C & W

Broker: American Communications Inc.

KTFS(AM) Texarkana, Texas, and KTWN-FM Texarkana, Ark./Texas

Price: $500,000

Buyer: Sandra A. May, Hope, Ark.; no other broadcast interests

Seller: Spouses John and Helen Bell, Edmin Bell and Hazel Cotton (John and Edmin Bell and Hazel Cotton are siblings); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 940 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 11 W night; FM: 107.1 MHz, 2.9 kW, ant. 479 ft.

Formats: AM: News/talk; FM: CHR

Broker: MGMT Services Inc.