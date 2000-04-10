KTSA(AM)-KTFM(FM) San Antonio

Price: $90 million (in stock; tax-free merger)

Buyer: Infinity Broadcasting Corp., New York (Mel Karmazin, president; CBS Corp., majority owner [Karmazin, president]); owns/is buying about 180 radio stations. Note: CBS is merging into Viacom Inc.

Seller: Waterman Broadcasting Corp., Fort Myers, Fla. (Bernard Waterman, owner); owns three TVs in Florida and Virginia

Facilities: AM: 550 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 102.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 479 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: CHR

WTHB(AM)-WFXA-FM Augusta, WAEG(FM) Evans/Augusta, WAEJ(FM) Waynesboro/Augusta and WAKB(FM) Wrens/Augusta, Ga.; WHHH(FM) Indianapolis, WBKS(FM) Greenwood/Indianapolis and WYJZ(FM) Lebanon/Indianapolis, Ind., and WCCJ(FM) Harrisburg/Charlotte, N.C.

Price: $64 million ($40 million for whhh, wbks and wyjz; $24 million for stock in wthb-wfxa-fm, waeg, waej, wakb and wccj)

Buyer: Radio One Inc., Lanham, Md. (Catherine L. Hughes, chairwoman/ owner; Alfred Liggins, president); owns/is buying 11 other AMs and 28 other FMs

Sellers: whhh, wbks, wyjz: Shirk Inc. and IBL LLC, Indianapolis (William Shirk, president of both); no other broadcast interests. wthb-wfxa-fm, waeg, waej, wakb, wccj: Davis Broadcasting Inc., Charlotte (Greg Davis, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wthb: 1550 kHz, 5 kW day; WFXA-FM: 103.1 MHz, 3kW, ant. 299 ft.; waeg: 92.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; waej: 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 279 ft.; wakb: 96.9 MHz, 1 kW, ant. 489 ft.; whhh: 96.3 MHz, 3.3 kW, ant. 285 ft.; wbks: 106.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wyjz: 100.9 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 298 ft.; wccj: 92.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: wthb: gospel; WFXA-FM: urban contemporary; waeg: new AC; waej, wakb: urban contemporary; whhh: CHR; wbks: oldies; wyjz: modern country; wccj: new AC

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

KLKL(FM) Benton, KOKA(AM) Shreveport and KDKS-FM Haughton/Shreveport, La., and KCUL-AM-FM Marshall, Texas/Shreveport

Price: $10,558,901 ($7,689,666 for koka and KDKS-FM; $1,999,235 for klkl; $870,000 cash for kcul-am-fm)

Buyer: Access 1 Communications Corp. (formerly Unity Broadcasting Network-New York Inc.), New York (Sydney L. Small, president/97% owner); owns WWRL(AM) New York

Sellers: klkl: C & M Broadcasting Co., Shreveport (Cary D. Camp & A.T. Moore, principals [Moore is 49% owner]); no other broadcast interests. koka, KDKS-FM: Cary D. Camp; no other broadcast interests. kcul-am-fm: A.T. Moore; owns KWDF(AM) Alexandria, KCIJ(FM) North Fort Polk/Leesville and KFLO(AM) Shreveport, La., and construction permit to build FM in Atlanta, La.

Facilities: klkl: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 299 ft.; koka: 980 kHz, 5 kW day; KDKS-FM: 103.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; kcul(am): 1410 kHz, 500 W day, 90 W night; KCUL-FM: 92.3 MHz, 5.8 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: klkl: oldies; koka: religion; KDKS-FM: urban contemporary; kcul(am): news/talk; KCUL-FM: oldies

Broker: Robert Mahlman (Access 1)

WZZM-FM Corinth, WDOE(AM) Dunkirk, WCQA(FM) Fredonia, WMML(AM) Glenn Falls, WBZA(AM) South Glenn Falls/Glenn Falls, WENU(FM) and WHTR(FM) Hudson Falls, WKSN(AM)-WHUG(FM) Jamestown and WNYQ(FM) Queensbury, all N.Y., and WCED(AM)-WOWQ(FM) Dubois, Pa.

Price: $10.05 million ($6.4 million for wdoe, wcqa, wksn-whug and wced-wowq; $3.65 million for WZZM-FM, wmml, wbza, wenu, whtr and wnyq)

Buyer: Vox Radio Group, Claremont, N.H. (Jeff Shapiro and Bruce Danziger, principals); owns four other AMs and 10 other FMs. Shapiro also has interest in one other AM and two other FMs

Sellers: WZZM-FM, wmml, wbza, wenu, whtr, wnyq: Bradmark Communications (Donald W. Heckman, president) and Starview Media Inc. (Douglas W. George, president); both Queesbury; both have no other broadcast interests. wdoe, wcqa, wksn-whug, wced-wowq: Derrick Publishing Co., Oil City, Pa. (E. Michael Boyle, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wmml: 1230 kHz, 1 kW; wbza: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 126 W night; WZZM-FM: 93.5 MHz, 1.35 kW, ant. 420 ft.; wenu: 101.7 MHz, 4.6 kW, ant. 180 ft.; whtr: 107.1 MHz, 2.85 kW, ant. 482 ft.; wnyq: 105.7 MHz, 2.54 kW, ant. 1,036 ft.; wdoe: 1410 kHz, 1 kW day, 500 W night; wcqa: 96.5 MHz, 660 W, ant. 686 ft.; wksn: 1340 kHz, 500 W day, 1 kW night; whug: 101.9 MHz, 3.3 kW, ant. 298 ft.; wced: 1420 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; wowq: 102.1 MHz, 28.2 kW, ant. 664 ft.

Formats: wmml: sports; wbza: country; WZZM-FM: country; wenu: adult standards; whtr: oldies; wnyq: AC; wdoe: oldies; wcqa: country; wksn: oldies; whug: country; wced: oldies; wowq: country

Broker: Media Services Group Inc. (Bradmark); Ray H. Rosenblum (represented buyer in acquisition of wdoe, wcqa, wksn-whug and wced-wowq)

WMBH(AM) and KQYX(AM) Joplin, KMOQ(FM) Baxter Springs/Joplin and KJML(FM) Columbus/Joplin, Mo., and construction permit for KBGZ(FM) Galena, Kan.

Price: $3.2 million

Buyer: Petracom Media LLC, Lutz, Fla. (Henry A. Ash, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Petracom, which had owned five TV and four radio stations, sold the last of its holdings in 1997.

Sellers: Land Go Broadcasting Inc., Joplin (Robert L. and Bobby Landis [father and son] and Pat Golay, principals); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wmbh: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; kqyx: 1560 kHz, 10 kW day; kmoq: 107.1 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 300 ft.; kjml: 105.3 MHz, 6.1 kW, ant. 308 ft.; kbgz: 104.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: wmbh: sports; kqyx: news/talk; kmoq: oldies; kjml: country

Broker: Star Media Group Inc.

KOTN(AM), KCLA(AM)-KZYP(FM) and KPBQ-FM Pine Bluff, Ark.

Price: $1.9 million ($1.8 million for kcla-kzyp and KPBQ-FM; $100,000 for kotn)

Buyer: Cenark Radio Inc., Little Rock, Ark. (Larry Morton, president); owns/is buying 14 TVs, seven other AMs and eight other FMs

Sellers: SEARK Radio Inc./Delta Radio Inc., Pine Bluff (Dawn Deanne, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: kotn: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; kcla: 1400 kHz, 1 kW; kzyp: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 200 ft.; KPBQ-FM: 101.3 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Format: kotn: AC; kcla: nostalgia; kzyp: urban contemporary; KPBQ-FM: country

Broker: MGMT Services Inc.

KLBM(AM)-KUBQ(FM) La Grande and KBKR(AM)-KKBC-FM Baker City/La Grande, Ore.

Price: $1.7 million

Buyer: Horizon Broadcasting Group LLC, Bainbridge Island, Wash. (William Ackerley, CEO); owns two other AMs and four other FMs

Seller: Grande Radio Inc., La Center, Wash. (Bryan Christle, principal); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: klbm: 1450 kHz, 1 kW; kubq: 98.7 MHz, 2.25 kW, ant. 1,942 ft.; kbkr: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; KKBC-FM: 95.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. -200 ft.

Formats: klbm: news/talk; kubq: AC; kbkr: news/talk; KKBC-FM: country

Broker: Exline Co.

KTXJ(AM)-KWYX(FM) Jasper, Texas

Price: $902,000

Buyer: Lasting Value Radio Inc., Austin, Texas (Meredith Beal, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Borgen Broadcasting, Jasper (Jack Borgen, president); is buying KTGP(FM) Pawhuska, Okla.

Facilities: AM: 1350 kHz, 5 kW day, 37 W night; FM: 102.7 MHz, 26 kW, ant. 440 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: country

Broker: Sunbelt Media (buyer); Media Services Group Inc. (seller)

33% of WXRV(FM) Haverhill, Mass., WVFM(FM) Campton and WKBR(AM) Manchester, N.H., and WDOT(FM) (formerly WSHX) Danville, WSKI(AM) and WNCS(FM) Montpelier, WWSR(AM)-WLFE(FM) St. Albans and WLKC(FM) (formerly WGLY-FM) Waterbury, all Vt.

Price: $575,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Steven A. Silberberg, Bedford, N.H.; currently owns 67% of stations

Seller: Jane N. Cole, Washington; no other broadcast interests. Cole will remain president of stations.

Facilities: wxrv: 92.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 710 ft.; wvfm: 105.7 MHz, 125 W, ant. 2,001 ft.; wkbr: 1250 kHz, 5 kW; wdot: 95.7 MHz, 230 W, ant. 1,174 ft.; wski: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; wncs: 104.7 MHz, 1.9 kW, ant 2,093 ft.; wwsr: 1420 kHz, 1 kW day, 110 W night; wlfe: 102.3 MHz, 440 w, ant. 800 ft.; wlkc: 103.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 912 ft.

Formats: wxrv: AAA; wkbr: sports; wvfm: oldies; wdot: AAA; wski: AC; wncs: AAA; wwsr: oldies; wlfe: country; wlkc: contemporary Christian

WSFW-AM-FM Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Price: $400,000

Buyer: Family Life Ministries Inc., Bath, N.Y. (Mike Stuart, chairman); owns eight other FMs

Seller: Souhan Radio, Seneca Falls (George G. Souhan, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1110 kHz, 1 kW day; FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 303 ft.

Formats: AM: classic country; FM: AC

50% of WFFF-AM-FM Columbia, Miss.

Price: $350,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Ronald E. Greiger, Columbia; currently owns 50% of stations

Seller: David H. Martin, Columbia; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1360 kHz, 1 kW day, 159 W night; FM: 96.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 400 ft.

Formats: AM: C & W; FM: AC