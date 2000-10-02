WKDW(AM)-WSVO(FM) Staunton and WINF(AM) Waynesboro, Va.

Price: $3 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 1,095 other radio stations; is selling KVOD(AM) Denver and KWAM(AM) Memphis, Tenn. (see first and second AM items, respectively)

Seller: Douglass Communications LLC, Staunton, Va. (Michael Douglass, president); no other broadcast interests.

Note: Douglass acquired stations for $744,500 (Changing Hands, Sept. 20, 1999)

Facilities: wkdw: 900 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 128 W night; wsvo: 93.1 MHz, 2.8 kW, ant. 338 ft.; winf: 970 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night

Formats: wkdw: country; wsvo: oldies; winf: positive alternative

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

(seller)

WMON(AM)-WZKM(FM) Montgomery/Charleston, W.Va.

Price: $600,000 cash

Buyer: Mortenson Broadcasting Co., Lexington, Ky. (Jack M. Mortenson, president/owner); owns five other FMs and 13 other AMs, including wscw(am)-wjyp(fm) South Charleston, W.Va.

Seller: Hanson Broadcasting Co. Inc., Denver (Douglas H. Hanson, owner); owns kico(am)-kqvo(fm) Calexico/Fresno, Calif.

Note:Hanson acquired wmon-wzkm in 1997 for $205,000

Facilities: AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 93.3 MHz, 4.1 kW, ant. 393 ft.

Formats: AM: country; FM: gospel

Broker: John L. Pierce (escrow agent)

WTNE(AM)-WWEZ FM Trenton, Tenn.

Price: $585,000

Buyer: Milan Broadcasting Inc., Union City, Tenn. (Michael F. Jinkins, president/11.1% owner; Thunderbolt Broadcasting Co., 77.8% owner [Paul F. Tinkle, president/39.4% owner]); owns WTKB-FM Atwood, Tenn. Thunderbolt owns WCDZ(FM) Dresden and WCMT-AM-FM Martin, Tenn.

Seller: AM: Radiocorp. Of Jackson Inc./Wireless Group Inc., Brownsville, Tenn. (Carlton Veirs, president); owns WNWS(AM) and WTBG(FM) Brownsville

Facilities: AM: 1500 kHz; FM:

97.5 MHz

Broker: Media USA/Woods Group (seller)

KRWB(AM) Roseau, Minn., and KNDK-AM-FM Langdon, N.D.

Price: $400,000 (for stock)

Buyers: Robert N. and Diane Simmons, Langdon (to be co-owners), Langdon. Simmonses have already filed to sell krwb to Border Broadcasting LP for $62,000 (Changing Hands, Sept. 4)

Sellers: Co-owners Bert and Lyle Johnson (brothers), Walhalla, N.D.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: krwb: 1410 kHz, 1 kW; kndk(am): 1080 kHz, 1 W day; KNDK-FM: 95.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: krwb: news/talk; kndk(am): news/talk, country; KNDK-FM: AC