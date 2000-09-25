WIBB-FM, WLCG(AM) and WQBZ(FM) Macon, WVMG-AM-FM Cochran/Macon, WRNC-FM (formerly WIBD) Gray/Macon and WLCG-FM, WRBV(FM), WRNC(AM) Warner Robins/Macon, Ga.

Price: About $17 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio, Texas (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 1,087 other radio stations

Seller: Taylor Broadcasting Inc., Marietta, Ga. (Stephen J. Taylor, president/49.9% owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: WIBB-FM: 97.9 MHz, 10.5 kW, ant. 499 ft.; wlcg: 1280 kHz, 5 kW day, 99 w night; wqbz: 106.3 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 426 ft.; wvmg(am): 1440 kHz, 1 kW day; WVMG-FM: 96.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 319 ft.; WRNC-FM: 96.5 MHz, 7.6 kW, ant. 414 ft.; WLCG-FM: 102.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wrbv: 101.7 MHz, 4.9 kW, ant. 350 ft.; wrnc: 1670 kHz, 10 kW day, 1 kW night

Formats: WIBB-FM: urban contemporary; wlcg: gospel; wqbz: AOR; wvmg-am-fm, WRNC-FM: country; WLCG-FM: rebroadcasts wlcg(am); wrbv: urban AC; wrnc: country

Brokers: Scott M. Knoblauch, George R. Reed (seller)

WLWI(AM) (formerly WHHY)-WHHY-FM Montgomery and WXFX(FM) Prattville/Montgomery, Ala.

Price: $10 million

Buyer: Cumulus Media Inc., Atlanta (Lewis W. Dickey Jr., president); owns/is buying 91 AMs and 218 FMs, including wmsp(am)-wlwi(fm) and wnzz(am)-wwxs(fm) Montgomery and construction permit for WWSG(FM) Sylvester/Albany, Ga. (see FM item, below)

Seller: Citation LP, Birmingham, Ala. (William W. McDonald, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wlwi: 1440 kHz, 5 kW day, 1 kW night; WHHY-FM: 101.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,200 ft.; wxfx: 95.1 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.

Formats: wlwi: talk; WHHY-FM: CHR; wxfx: classic rock

Broker: Sailors & Associates

KSAM-AM-FM Huntsville, Texas

Price: $1.9 million

Buyer: HEH Communications LLC, Atlanta (Sanders Hickey, president); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Walker County Communications Inc., Huntsville (Clint Formby and George Franz, owners). Formby has interest in KPAN-AM-FM Hereford and KTEM(AM) Temple, both Texas. Note: Walker County acquired KSAM-AM-FM for $1 million in 1982

Facilities: AM: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 101.7 MHz, 3.8 kW, ant. 420 ft.

Formats: Both country

Broker: Media Services Group Inc.

WIYN(FM) Deposit, WDLA-AM-FM Walton and WDHI(FM) Delhi/Walton, N.Y. (near Binghamton)

Price: $865,000 (for stock)

Buyer: BanJo Communications Group Inc., Oneonta, N.Y. (James Vincent Johnson, president/co-owner; James A. Balbo, vice president/co-owner); owns nearby WBKT(FM) and wchn(am)-wkxz(fm) Norwich and WZOZ(FM) Oneonta

Seller: Delaware County Broadcasting Corp., Walton (Amos Finch and Myra Youmans, co-owners); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: wiyn: 94.7 MHz, 770 W, ant. 642 ft.; wdla(am): 1270 kHz, 5 kW day, 100 W night; WDLA-FM: 92.1 MHz, 690 W, ant. 656 ft.; wdhi: 100.3 MHz, 770 W, ant. 643 ft.

Formats: wiyn: light AC; wdla-am-fm: country; wdhi: soft hits