WLOB(AM) Portland and WLLB(AM)-WLOB-FM Rumford/Portland, Maine

Price: $3.5 million

Buyer: Atlantic Coast Radio LLC, Saco, Maine (J.J. Jeffrey, principal); owns WJJB(AM) Brunswick/Portland, WRED(FM) Saco/Portland, WCLZ(FM) (formerly wxgl-fm) Topsham/Portland and WJAE(AM) Westbrook/Portland, Maine

Seller: Carter Broadcasting Corp., Boston (Kenneth R. Carter, president); owns four AMs

Facilities: wlob(am): 1310 kHz, 5 kW; wllb: 790 kHz, 1 kW day, 50 W night; WLOB-FM: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,433 ft.

Formats: All religion

Broker: John Pierce & Co. (seller)

WRGO(FM) Cedar Key/Gainesville and WRZN(AM) Hernando/Ocala, Fla.

Price: $1.5 million ($850,000 for wrgo; $650,000 for wrzn)

Buyer: Pamal Broadcasting Ltd., Latham, N.Y. (James J. Morrell, chairman/owner); owns/is buying five other AMs and 10 other FMs, including wdfl(am)-wkzy(fm) Cross City/Gainesville, Fla.

Sellers: wrzn: Management and Marketing Synergy Inc., Tallahassee, Fla. (Franklin Watson, president); no other broadcast interests wrgo: Williams Broadcasting Co., Cedar Key (R.V. Williams, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 720 kHz, 10 kW day 250 W night; FM: 102.7 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 305 ft.

Formats: AM: big band; FM: oldies

Broker: Hadden & Associates