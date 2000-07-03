KIHT(FM) and wrth(am)-wil-fm St. Louis, KXOK-FM Florissant/St. Louis, Mo., and KPNT(FM) St. Genevieve/St. Louis, and WVRV(FM) East St. Louis, Ill./St. Louis

Price: $220 million

Buyer: Emmis Communications Corp., Indianapolis (Jeffrey H. Smulyan, chairman); owns/is buying/manages 22 TVs, 16 other FMs and four AMs, including KSHE(FM) and WXTM(FM) St. Louis and WKKX(FM) St. Louis (to be swapped away along with three of the stations involved in this deal; see next item)

Seller: Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., Baltimore (David Smith, CEO); owns/manages 61 TV stations, including KDNL-TV St. Louis

Facilities: kiht: 96.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 650 ft.; wrth: 1430 kHz, 5 kW; wil: 92.3 MHz, 99 kW, ant. 984 ft.; KXOK-FM: 97.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 560 ft.; kpnt: 105.7 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 285 ft.; wvrv: 101.1 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 525 ft.

Formats: kiht: classic hits; wrth: nostalgia/big band; wil: country; KXOK-FM: classic rock; kpnt: modern rock; wvrv: modern AC

Swap of KZLA-FM Los Angeles for WKKX(FM) and wrth(am)-wil-fm St. Louis and WVRV(FM) East St. Louis, Ill./St. Louis

Value: Up to $200 million (estimated)

Swapper, KZIA-FM: Bonneville International Corp., Salt Lake City (Bruce T. Reese, president; Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, owner); owns two TVs, 10 other FMs and four other AMs

Swapper, St. Louis stations: Emmis (see preceding item); owns KPWR(FM) Los Angeles. Note: Emmis first must close on deal for wrth-wil-fm and wvrv (see preceding item)

Facilities: KZLA-FM: 93.9 MHz, 18.5 kW, ant. 3,136 ft; wkkx: 106.5 MHz, 90 kW, ant. 1,027 ft.; wrth: 1430 kHz, 5 kW; wil: 92.3 MHz, 99 kW, ant. 984 ft.; wvrv: 101.1 MHz, 44 kW, ant. 525 ft.

Format: KZLA-FM, wkkx: country; wrth: MOR; wil: contemporary country; wvrv: adult rock

KXSS(AM) Waite Park/St. Cloud-KLZZ(FM) Waite Park/St. Cloud/part of Minneapolis/St. Paul and KKSR(FM) St. Cloud/ part of Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.

Price: $5 million (merger)

Buyer: Regent Communications Inc., Covington, Ky. (Terry Jacobs, chairman); owns /is buying 13 AMs and 31 FMs, including wjon(am)-wwjo(fm) St. Cloud and KMXK(FM) Cold Spring/St. Cloud

Seller: Starcom Inc., St. Cloud (Dennis Carpenter, president); is building WCMN(TV) St. Cloud

Facilities: kxss: 1390 kHz, 2.5 kW day, 1 kW night; klzz: 103.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 328 ft.; kksr: 96.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 453 ft.

Formats: kxss: Music of Your Life; klzz: classic rock; kksr: AC

KOPY(AM) Alice/Corpus Christi, Texas-KOPY-FM Alice

Price: $350,000

Buyer: Sendero Multimedia Inc., Edinburg, Texas (Alberto A. Muñoz II, president/owner); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Alice Broadcasting Co., Alice (J.C. Smith, president); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1070 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 92.1 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.

Formats: Both country

Broker: Barger Broadcast Brokerage