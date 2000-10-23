

WLLK(FM) and WSFC(AM)-WSEK FM Somerset and WKEQ (AM)-WWZB(FM) Burnside/Somerset, Ky.

Price:

$7.65 million



Buyer:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio; L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and 1,110 other radio stations



Seller:

First Radio Inc., Somerset (Nolan and Sally Kenner, joint owners); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

wllk: 102.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wsfc: 1240 kHz, 790 w; wsek: 97.1 MHz, 27.5 kW, ant. 659 ft.; wkeq: 910 kHz, 500 W day; wwzb: 93.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.



Formats:

wllk: hot AC; wsfc: news/talk; wsek: country; wkeq: Southern gospel; wwzb: AC



Broker:

Henson Media Inc.



WDXY(AM) Sumter/Columbia, WKHT(FM) Bishopville/Sumter/Columbia and WIBZ-FM Wedgefield/ Sumter/Columbia, S.C.



Price:

$2.769 million



Buyer:

Miller Communications Inc., Pawleys Island, S.C. (Harold T. Miller Jr., president/50% owner); owns FM in Fairbluff, S.C.



Seller:

Reich Communications Inc., Sumter (Raymond F. Reich, principal)



Facilities:

wdxy: 1240 kHz, 1 kW; wkht: 93.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; wibz: 95.5 MHz, 3.3 kW, ant. 300 ft.



Formats:

wdxy: MOR, talk; wkht: urban contemporary; wibz: oldies



WHAR(AM)-WVHF-FM Clarksburg, W.Va.



Price:

$435,000 cash



Buyer:

Burbach of DE LLC, Carnegie, Pa. (Nicholas A. Galli, managing/40% member; Judy Slicho Alt and Judith M. Confer irrevocable trusts, each 30% members); owns WOBG(AM) Clarksburg-wobg-fm Salem/Clarksburg, WTUS(FM) Mannington/ Clarksburg, wadc(am)-wxkx(fm), wkyg(am)-whbr-fm and WXIL(FM) Parkersburg. Galli owns WOHZ(AM) Wheeling, W.Va. Trusts also have equity stakes in wobg. Respective trustees are Donald J. Alt and Kerby E. Confer



Seller:

Tiger Broadcasting Inc., Clarksburg (Mark Mills, president); no other broadcast interests



Facilities:

AM: 1340 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 92.7 MHz, 620 W, ant. 600 ft.



Formats:

AM: talk; FM: bright AC