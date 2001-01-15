WQNQ(FM) (formerly WMXF) Old Fort/Asheville and WMXF(AM) (formerly WHCC)-WQNS(FM) Waynesville/Asheville, N.C.

Price: $7.5 million

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,120 radios, including WCFR-FM Springfield and WMXR(FM) Woodstock, Vt./West Lebanon, N.H., and construction permit for KOOO(FM) Rocky Ford, Colo. (see FM items below)

Seller: Blue Dolphin Communications LLC, Mount Pleasant, S.C. (James C. Fort, William J. Pennington III and Edward F. Seeger, each 33.33% member). Fort and Seeger also have interest in one other AM and five other FMs. Pennington has interest in one other FM

Facilities: WQNQ : 104.3 MHz, 5.6 kW, ant. 348 ft.; WMXF : 1400 kHz, 1 kW; WQNS : 104.9 MHz, 245 W, ant. 1,581 ft.

Formats: WQNQ : hot AC; WMXF : news/talk; WQNS : C & W

Broker: Jorgenson Broadcast Brokerage

KXIO(FM) Clarksville (near Fort Smith), KWKK(FM) Russellville (near Little Rock), KRRD(FM) Atkins/Russellville, KCAB(AM)-KCJC(FM) Dardanelle/Russellville and KVOM-AM-FM Morrilton (near Little Rock), Ark.

Price: $5.6 million

Buyer: Burken LLC, Boston (Steven I. Burr, chairman; B. Ken Hawkins, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Burr and Hawkins were principals of Raycom Media Inc.

Sellers: KVOM Inc./River Valley Radio Group LLC, Russellville (Linda and William Cate [mother and son] and Fran Harp, principals). Linda Cate has interest in two other AMs and two other FMs

Facilities: KXIO : 106.9 MHz, 5.9 kW, ant. 112 ft.; KWKK : 100.9 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 295 ft.; KRRD : 99.3 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 328 ft.; KCAB : 980 kHz, 5 kW day; KCJC : 102.3 MHz, 200 W , ant. 1,227 ft.; KVOM(AM ): 800 kHz, 250 W day, 42 W night; KVOM-FM : 101.7 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 226 ft.

Formats: KXIO : hot country; KWKK : soft hits; KRRD : classic rock; KCAB : sports; KCJC : country; KVOM(AM): news/talk; KVOM-FM : country

Broker: Sunbelt Media Inc.

75% of WAID(FM) and WKDJ(FM) Clarksdale and WCLD-AM-FM and WMJW(FM) Cleveland, Miss.

Price: $1.02 million (for stock)

Buyers: Kevin W. Cox and Clint L. Webster, each 32.5% owners (each will be 45% owners); no other broadcast interests

Sellers: Butler Denton, Juliet Klein, Barbara Levingston, spouses H.L. and Joyce S. Sledge and Alice, Clint F., Walter E. and William C. Wood (heirs of estate of W. Frank Wood), all Cleveland (each 12.5% owners); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: WAID : 106.5 MHz, 30 kW, ant. 296 ft.; WKDJ-FM : 96.5 MHz, 6 kW, ant. 180 ft.; WCLD(AM): 1490 kHz, 1 kW; WCLD-FM : 103.9 MHz, 24.5 kW, ant. 308 ft.; WMJW : 107.5 MHz, 25 kW, ant. 328 ft.

Formats: WAID : urban contemporary; WKDJ-FM: country; WCLD(AM) : gospel; WCLD-FM : urban contemporary; WMJW : AC

51% of WKBF(AM)-WHTS(FM) Rock Island, Ill.

Price: $510,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Mercury Broadcasting Co. Inc., San Antonio (Van H. Archer III, president); will own 100% of WKBF-WHTS ; owns one TV and four other FMs. Archer owns one TV and has interest in one other AM and four other FMs

Seller: William G. Dudley III, Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1270 kHz, 5 kW; FM: 98.9 MHz, 39 kW, ant. 900 ft.

Formats: Both CHR