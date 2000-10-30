

WDXN(AM) Clarksville, Tenn., WABD(AM)-WCVQ(FM) Fort Campbell/ Hopkinsville, Ky./Clarksville and construction permit to build FM in Hopkinsville/Clarksville



Price:

Estimated $7 million



Buyer:

Saga Communications Inc., Grosse Pointe Farms, Mich. (Edward K. Christian, president); owns/is buying five TVs, 33 other FMs, including WVVR(FM) Hopkinsville/Clarksville, and 20 other AMs



Seller:

Southern Broadcasting Corp., Greenville, Tenn. (John M. Jones family and Tom Cassetty, owners); no other broadcast interests. Note: Southern acquired wdxn for $160,000 in September 1995 and wabd-wcvq for $1.42 million in December 1986)



Facilities:

wdxn: 540 kHz, 1 kW day, 54.5 W night; wabd: 1370 kHz, 1 kW day, 53 W night; wcvq: 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 950 ft.; CP: not available



Formats:

wdxn: sports; wabd: urban contemporary; wcvq: AC



Broker:

Serafin Bros. Inc. (seller)



WSFW(AM) Seneca Falls (near Syracuse) and swap of WSFW-FM Seneca Falls for WLLW(FM) Clyde/ Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Value:

At least $100,000 (cash for wsfw)



Buyer,

wsfw(am)/swapper,

wllw

:

Auburn Broadcasting Inc., Geneva, N.Y. (George W. Kimble, president/75% owner); owns WAUB(AM) Auburn, N.Y. Kimble owns WMJQ(FM) Buffalo and WCGR(AM) Canandaigua; 75% of WGVA(AM) Geneva and WNYR-FM Waterloo/Geneva, and 49% of WWLF(AM) Auburn, WOLF(AM) Syracuse and WZOS(FM) Oswego/Syracuse, all N.Y.



Seller,

wsfw(am)

/swapper,

wsfw-fm

:

Family Life Ministries Inc., Bath, N.Y. (Mike Stuart, chairman); owns 10 FMs and two AMs



Facilities:

wsfw(am): 1110 kHz, 1 kW day; WSFW-FM: 99.3 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 303 ft.; wllw: 93.7 MHz, 3.8 kW, ant. 364 ft.



Formats:

wsfw(am): classic country, news; WSFW-FM: AC, news; wllw: classic rock