10 FMs and seven AMs, Montana

Price: $19 million (includes 18-month noncompete agreement)

Buyer: Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, CEO, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 18 TVs and about 1,127 other radios, including KATP(FM) Amarillo, Texas (see item, below)

Seller: Marathon Media Group LLC, Chicago (Bruce Buzil, sole member/manager); owns 17 AMs and 34 FMs

Broker: Star Media Group Inc. (seller)

KDET-AM-FM Center and KCOT(AM) San Augustine, Texas

Price: $750,000 (for stock)

Buyer: Blue Bonnett Radio Inc., Gatesville, Texas (Jack F. [president] and Sue F. Russell, co-owners); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Waller Broadcasting Inc., Jacksonville, Texas (Dudley Waller, 51% owner). Dudley Waller has interest in one FM and six AMs, all Texas

Facilities: KDET(AM): 930 kHz, 1 kW day; KDET-FM : 100.5 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.; KCOT : 92.5 MHz, 150 W, ant. 139 ft.

Formats: KDET(AM) : Southern gospel, country; KDET-FM : country; KCOT : AC

26% of KGFL(AM)-KHPQ(FM) Clinton, Ark.

Price: $75,000

Buyer: King-Sullivan Radio, Clinton (Sid King, 51% general partner/brother of Deanna J. Sullivan); no other broadcast interests

Seller: Weber-King Radio, Clinton (Deanna J. Sullivan, 75% owner/to be 49% owner); no other broadcast interests

Facilities: AM: 1110 kHz, 5 kW day; FM: 92.1 MHz, 10 kW, ant. 571 ft.

Formats: AM: news/talk; FM: country