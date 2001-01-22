142 FMs and 66 AMs in 44 markets

Price:

$2 billion ($26 per share for stock, representing 49% premium over seller's Jan. 12 closing price; deal is second-largest radio deal ever-see Top of the Week story)

Buyers:

$1.5 billion: Forstmann Little & Co., New York (Theodore J. Forstmann, senior partner); $500 million: JP Morgan Chase & Co., New York

Seller:

Citadel Communications Corp., Las Vegas (Lawrence R. Wilson, chairman); no other broadcast interests. Note: Wilson and current Citadel team will continue to run company

Adviser

: Credit Suisse First Boston (Citadel)

KXXX(AM)-KQLS(FM) Colby, KGNO(AM)-KOLS(FM) and KRPH(FM) Dodge City, KZLS(FM) Great Bend, KNNS(AM)-KGTR(FM) Larned, KYUU(AM)-KSLS-FM Liberal, KILS(FM) Minneapolis, KFNF(FM) Oberlin and KWLS(AM)-KDGB(FM) Pratt, all Kan.

Price:

$5 million

Buyer:

Waitt Media Inc., Omaha, Neb. (Norman W. Waitt Jr., chairman/owner); owns/is buying/manages five TVs, 34 other FMs and 21 other AMs (none in Kansas)

Seller:

Goodstar Broadcasting LLC, Wichita (Gene Dickerson, president [Bain Capital, principal]); no other broadcast interests

Facilities:

KXXX : 790 kHz, 5 kW day; KQLS : 100.3 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 610 ft.; KGNO : 1370 kHz, 5 kW day, 230 w night; KOLS : 95.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 570 ft.; KRPH : 93.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 511 ft.; KZLS : 107.9 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 886 ft.; KNNS : 1510 kHz, 1 kW day; KGTR : 96.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 290 ft.; KYUU : 1470 kHz, 1 kW day, 125 W night; KSLS-FM : 101.5 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 550 ft.; KILS : 92.7 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 492 ft.; KFNF : 101.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 420 ft.; KWLS : 1290 kHz, 5 kW day, 500 W night; KDGB : 93.1 MHz, 100 kW, ant. 1,007 ft.

Formats:

KXXX : AC; KQLS : country; KGNO : oldies; KOLS : AC; KRPH : classic rock; KZLS : AC; KNNS : nostalgia; KGTR : oldies; KYUU : Spanish; KSLS-FM : county; KILS : classic rock; KFNF : classic rock; KWLS : country; KDGB : classic rock

Brokers:

Chapin Enterprises (buyer); Richard Foreman & Associates (seller)