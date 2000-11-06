

Swap of WEEX(AM)-WODE-FM Easton/ Allentown, Pa., for WHCY(FM) Blairstown/Sussex, WSUS(FM) Franklin/ Sussex and WNNJ-AM-FM Newton/ Sussex, N.J., and LMA/option to acquire WDLC(AM)-WTSX(FM) Port Jervis, N.Y.

Value:

$32 million (includes $12 million cash being paid by swapper of weex-wode and $2 million for wdlc-wtsx option)



Swapper,

weex-wode:

Clear Channel Communications Inc., San Antonio (L. Lowry Mays, chairman; Randy Michaels, chairman, Clear Channel Radio); owns/is buying 19 TVs and at least 1,115 other radio stations



Swapper, other stations:

Nassau Broadcasting Partners LP, Princeton, N.J. (Louis F. Mercatanti Jr., president); owns/ operates 19 other radio stations



Facilities:

weex: 1230 kHz, 800 W day, 1 kW night; WODE-FM: 99.9 MHz, 50 kW, ant. 449 ft.; whcy: 106.3 MHz, 400 W, ant. 860 ft.; wsus: 102.3 MHz, 600 W, ant. 745 ft.; wnnj(am): 1360 kHz, 2 kW day, 320 W night; WNNJ-FM: 103.7 MHz, 2.3 kW, ant. 892 ft.; wdlc: 1490 kHz, 1 kW; wtsx: 96.7 MHz, 3 kW, ant. 300 ft.



Formats:

weex: news/talk; WODE-FM: oldies; whcy: CHR; wsus: AC; wnnj(am): nostalgia; WNNJ-FM: classic hits; wdlc: adult standards; wtsx: oldies

Broker:

Serafin Bros. Inc.



KMIN(AM)-KAIU(FM) Grants/Gallup, N.M.



Price:

$145,000



Buyer:

KD Radio Inc., Los Angeles (Derek Underhill, president/owner); no other broadcast interests



Seller:

Palmer Radio LLC, Salt Lake City (Gaylen C. Palmer, president); no other broadcast interests. Note: Palmer bought stations for $28,333 (Changing Hands, May 10, 1999)



Facilities:

AM: 980 kHz, 1 kW; FM: 92.7 MHz, 1.7 kW, ant. 230 ft.



Formats:

AM: oldies; FM: AC