Columbine photos leaked

Dozens of graphic photos from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre have

been leaked to victims' families and local media, apparently including Gannett

Co. Inc.-owned NBC affiliate KUSA-TV, which has not aired the pictures.

Although the station has not confirmed that it has possession of the

photographs, KUSA-TV's Ward Lucas has told viewers he has seen them and

described them 'in sufficient detail to let people know we knew what we were

talking about. We would never use them except to prove to the sheriff that he

has a leak.'

Release of the photos created a controversy locally after Jefferson County

Sheriff John Stone had promised victims' families that they would never be

released. He said no release has been authorized.