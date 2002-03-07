Columbine photos leaked
Dozens of graphic photos from the 1999 Columbine High School massacre have
been leaked to victims' families and local media, apparently including Gannett
Co. Inc.-owned NBC affiliate KUSA-TV, which has not aired the pictures.
Although the station has not confirmed that it has possession of the
photographs, KUSA-TV's Ward Lucas has told viewers he has seen them and
described them 'in sufficient detail to let people know we knew what we were
talking about. We would never use them except to prove to the sheriff that he
has a leak.'
Release of the photos created a controversy locally after Jefferson County
Sheriff John Stone had promised victims' families that they would never be
released. He said no release has been authorized.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.