Columbia scores coup in San Diego

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution may have pulled off a syndication first in San Diego.

Sources say the distributor has licensed its upcoming game Pyramid on two separate stations in the market for concurrent runs, including a primetime spot on KUSI-TV San Diego. At the same time, CTTD execs have struck a deal with NBC O/O KNSD-TV San Diego for daytime and early fringe runs.

Both stations have agreed to share the series each day when it debuts in fall 2002. KUSI-TV is an independent station owned by McKinnon Broadcast Co. The stations will be running different episodes each day.

Sources say CTTD may be looking to make similar deals in other markets. CTTD has also struck a deal with Gannett-owned KPNX-TV Phoenix for Pyramid. The NBC affiliate in Phoenix has signed on for a reported double-run of Pyramid in early fringe time periods.

Earlier this week, CTTD made its first official deal for the Donny Osmond-hosted game show with KRON-TV San Francisco. CTTD execs had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser