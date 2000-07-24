Colorado anchor dies

Only a week after revealing publicly that he had colon cancer, longtime KKTV(TV) Colorado Springs, Colo., sportscaster Jed Jackson died. Although some local television personalities go public early with their illnesses, Jackson kept his year-long battle with cancer private until the end, although, News Director Brian Rackham said, his news colleagues were aware Jackson was ill.

Jackson, who was on the air up until only a few weeks ago, had been with the station 18 years and was known for his humorous approach to sports. The station plans a scholarship fund in his honor.