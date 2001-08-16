Collins to head TW interactive unit

AOL is shifting Time Warner Cable Chairman Joe Collins into a newly-created unit aimed at developing interactive products drawing from a variety of the company's division.

Collins will serve as chairman of the new Interactive Video division, reporting to AOL CEO Jerry Levin. He will be responsible for interactive television and advanced cable services video on demand, cable IP telephony, AOL TV and other advanced services. Engineering whiz Jim Chiddix will move with Collins to the new division.

The new division is aimed at pulling together the resources of Time Warner Cable and the America Online servuce. Time Warner Cable President Glenn Britt succeed Collins as Chairman and CEO and will report to AOL co-COO Bob Pittman. Tom Rutledge is upped from , senior executive vice president of Time Warner Cable, will become president.

- John M. Higgins