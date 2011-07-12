CollinsAvenue Promotes a Pair of Execs

Reality producer Collins Avenue announced Tuesday the

promotion of two executives: Mike Aho to VP, factual programming and Michael

Hammond to VP, production.

Aho was formerly

VP of development; the new role gives him oversight of production as well.

Hammond, who was the executive-in-charge of production, now will oversee all of

Collins Avenue's programming.

"These promotions

represent the tremendous contributions Mike and Michael have made to this

company with their incredible vision and execution," said company president

Jeff Collins. "Their invaluable production and development savvy have allowed

us to thrive and achieve tremendous growth in a relatively short period of

time. I'm excited to see what comes next."

The promotions

follow Collins Avenue securing pickups of two new series: Dance Moms, a

docu-series about the world of competitive dance for children, debuting July 13

on Lifetime at 10 p.m. and Stuffed (wk), a docu-series about taxidermy

airing on Animal Planet in late 2011.