CollinsAvenue Promotes a Pair of Execs
Reality producer Collins Avenue announced Tuesday the
promotion of two executives: Mike Aho to VP, factual programming and Michael
Hammond to VP, production.
Aho was formerly
VP of development; the new role gives him oversight of production as well.
Hammond, who was the executive-in-charge of production, now will oversee all of
Collins Avenue's programming.
"These promotions
represent the tremendous contributions Mike and Michael have made to this
company with their incredible vision and execution," said company president
Jeff Collins. "Their invaluable production and development savvy have allowed
us to thrive and achieve tremendous growth in a relatively short period of
time. I'm excited to see what comes next."
The promotions
follow Collins Avenue securing pickups of two new series: Dance Moms, a
docu-series about the world of competitive dance for children, debuting July 13
on Lifetime at 10 p.m. and Stuffed (wk), a docu-series about taxidermy
airing on Animal Planet in late 2011.
