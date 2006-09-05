Collier to AMC

Former Court TV ad sales chief Charlie Collier has joined Rainbow's AMC network as General Manager, the company announced today. Collier, who left Court TV after it was acquired by Time Warner, will report to Rainbow Entertainment Services President Ed Carroll, and will oversee programming, advertising and marketing for the network.

Collier was well respected in the industry in his last position as Executive Vice President, General Manager of Ad Sales for Court TV. During his time with the network, he quintupled its revenue from national ad sales and started several industry-oriented research programs designed to study and increase viewer engagement and advertisers' return on investment.

While at Court, he spearheaded the creation of The ROI Council, a task force for ad industry leaders to measure ad effectiveness. Before Court TV, Collier held roles at Oxygen Media and A&E Networks.

Cablevision-owned AMC is coming off a big summer in the ratings, having earned the most viewed program in cable with its first original movie Broken Trail.

Collier tells B&C he is looking forward to expanding his purview at AMC.

“Being able to serve the constituents well is no longer just about doing well in ad sales or in the distribution world,” he says. “The disciplines are intertwined. You have to try to create value that affects every constituent AMC touches on air and on multiple platforms.”

The network took its time in naming a new GM given its ratings success of late, Carroll says. He cited Collier’s track record in innovation and his sense of humor as attractive qualities.

“I was looking for someone to run the business – programming and marketing on a day to day basis and evolving the brand and leading our evolution on to other platforms,” he says. “Charlie has demonstrated that he can and will master all of that.”