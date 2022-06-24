College World Series, USFL Playoffs: What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 25-26)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
A look at the weekend's top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The live TV sports lineup for the last weekend in June starts on the baseball diamond with ESPN’s coverage of the College World Series matchup between Mississippi and Oklahoma.
On the Major League Baseball front, Peacock on Sunday will stream an afternoon baseball game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins, while ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves.
In other sports, ESPN on Saturday will telecast a live UFC Fight Night card featuring a main event lightweight bout between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.
On the greens, NBC will provide final rounds coverage of the Women’s PGA Championship and CBS along with Golf Channel will televise the Travelers Championship PGA event.
On Saturday, Fox and NBC will each televise a USFL semifinals playoffs game. On the soccer field, ESPN and ABC on Saturday will each televise MLS games, while both ABC and FS1 will feature a live MLS game telecast on Sunday.
From the race track, CBS Saturday will televise the SRX Series race from South Boston, Va., while USA Network will air the Xfinity Tennessee Lottery 250 race. NBC Sunday will televise the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup race. ■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
