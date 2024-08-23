College Football Regular Season Kicks Off; NFL Preseason Concludes: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 24-25)

The launch of the college football’s regular season and the conclusion of the NFL preseason schedule highlight this weekend’s lineup of TV sports events.

College football’s opening weekend schedule includes 10th-ranked Florida State playing Georgia Tech on ESPN, Montana State facing New Mexico on FS1 and SMU battling Nevada on CBS Sports Network.

The NFL preseason wraps up this weekend with four games on NFL Network Saturday, including Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers-Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants-New York Jets and Cleveland Browns-Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday, CBS will air the Arizona Cardinals-Denver Broncos game, NBC will air New England Patriots-Washington Commanders and NFL Network will televise Tennessee Titans-New Orleans Saints.

On the WNBA court, NBA TV on Saturday will televise the Indiana Fever-Minnesota Lynx game. On Sunday, CBS will televise the Las Vegas Aces versus the Chicago Sky and NBA TV will air the Los Angeles Sparks-Dallas Wings game.

On the racetrack, NBC on Saturday will televise the NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400. On Sunday, ESPN will air the Formula One Dutch Grand Prix race, and USA Network will televise the IndyCar BitNile.com Grand Prix of Portland race.

On the links, NBC and USA Network will televise the final rounds of the LPGA Women’s British Open. On the soccer field, CBS will air an NWSL doubleheader featuring the Portland-NJ/NY and Angel City-San Diego matches.

On the baseball diamond, Roku TV will stream the Washington Nationals-Atlanta Braves game. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature Houston Astros-Baltimore Orioles.