College Football Playoff: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (December 31-January 2)

The College Football Playoff leads the list of live television sports events heading into the New Year.

ESPN will televise the New Year’s Eve Fiesta Bowl between third-ranked TCU and second-ranked Michigan, as well as the Peach Bowl pitting top-ranked Georgia against fourth-ranked Ohio State. The winners of both games will meet in the College Football Playoff Championship game January 9 on ABC.

Other college football bowl games airing on Saturday include the Music City Bowl (Iowa-Kentucky) on ABC, and the Sugar Bowl (Alabama-Kansas St.) on ESPN. On Monday, ESPN2 will air the ReliaQuest Bowl (Mississippi St-Illinois), ABC will telecast the Citrus Bowl (LSU-Purdue) and ESPN will air both the Cotton Bowl (Tulane-USC) and the Rose Bowl (Penn State-Utah).

The NFL enters its penultimate week of regular-season play Sunday with regional coverage on CBS and Fox, followed by NBC’s Sunday Night Football matchup between division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens.

On Monday night, ABC and ESPN will simulcast the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Premier League returns after a break due the World Cup with nine live soccer game telecasts over the three-day weekend across USA, NBC and streaming service Peacock. On the NHL ice, ESPN on Sunday will air the New York Islanders-Seattle Kraken, while TNT on Monday will televise the Pittsburgh Penguins-Boston Bruins contest. ■