College Football Action, U.S. Open Tennis Coverage: What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (August 31-September 2)

The slate of games for the first full week of college football's regular season and continuing coverage of the U.S. Open’ tennis tournament highlight the live TV sports events airing during the Labor Day weekend.

Most of college football’s top 10-ranked teams are in action on Saturday, including top-ranked Georgia meeting Clemson on ABC, second-ranked Ohio State battling Akron on CBS, third-ranked Oregon playing Idaho on Big Ten Network, Fourth-ranked Texas taking on Colorado State on ESPN and fifth-ranked Alabama hosting Western Kentucky on ESPN.

Other top 10-schools in action include No. 6 Ole Miss-Furman (ESPN Plus), No. 7 Notre Dame-Texas A&M (ABC), No. 8 Penn State-West Virginia (Fox), and No. 9 Michigan-Fresno State (NBC).

On Sunday, ABC will televise the USC-LSU game, while ESPN carries the N.C. Central-Alabama State contest.

On the tennis court, ESPN and ABC on Sunday will televise the U.S. Open tennis tournament Round of 16, while ESPN and ESPN2 will air Saturday and Monday matches. On the links, NBC and Golf Channel will offer coverage of the final rounds of the PGA Tour Championship.

On the soccer field, CBS on Sunday will air an NWSL doubleheader featuring the Kansas City-North Carolina and Chicago-Angel City matches. Also Sunday, Fox will televise the MLS game between the LA Galaxy and St. Louis City SC. In the Premier League, NBC, USA Network and Peacock will offer live game coverage throughout the weekend.

In baseball, Roku TV will stream the Los Angeles Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks game. ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.