Coleen Kuehn, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Coleen Kuehn, president, strategy and planning, oversees the agency's strategy and
communications planning capability, including the development of talent, tools
and approaches. Coleen also serves on MediaVest's Executive and Operations
teams.
With more than 20
years of marketing and media experience, Coleen's previous roles span client
brand management at American Express and Coca-Cola, executive lead strategist
on clients like Sears and LVMH, consultancy tenure at Intel, and as the top
executive of a digital organization where she counted P&G among her
clients. She most recently served as EVP, Chief Strategist at MPG, leading
their North American Strategic Planning and Development, building and
overseeing proprietary tools, techniques, and research initiatives. Previously,
she was President of Digital at MediaCom, followed by tenure there as Executive
Director of Client Services and Strategy.
Coleen has been
named an Advertising Age "Women to Watch" and Media magazine "New
DNA of Media." She is an active member of the Advertising Club in New York,
AWNY, 4As, and Advertising Week board and has served as a judge for Effies,
Cannes Media Lions and other award programs.
Coleen holds an
MBA from the University of Michigan's School of Business and a bachelor's
degree from Tulane.
