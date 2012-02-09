Coleen Kuehn, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

TOREGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Coleen Kuehn, president, strategy and planning, oversees the agency's strategy and

communications planning capability, including the development of talent, tools

and approaches. Coleen also serves on MediaVest's Executive and Operations

teams.



With more than 20

years of marketing and media experience, Coleen's previous roles span client

brand management at American Express and Coca-Cola, executive lead strategist

on clients like Sears and LVMH, consultancy tenure at Intel, and as the top

executive of a digital organization where she counted P&G among her

clients. She most recently served as EVP, Chief Strategist at MPG, leading

their North American Strategic Planning and Development, building and

overseeing proprietary tools, techniques, and research initiatives. Previously,

she was President of Digital at MediaCom, followed by tenure there as Executive

Director of Client Services and Strategy.





Coleen has been

named an Advertising Age "Women to Watch" and Media magazine "New

DNA of Media." She is an active member of the Advertising Club in New York,

AWNY, 4As, and Advertising Week board and has served as a judge for Effies,

Cannes Media Lions and other award programs.





Coleen holds an

MBA from the University of Michigan's School of Business and a bachelor's

degree from Tulane.







