Colbert Returns

Comedy Central Confirms that Stephen Colbert is back with original episodes of The Colbert Report starting Monday, after taking a brief hiatus, reportedly to deal with a family issue.

The show was in repeats last week on Wednesday and Thursday -- it does not tape on Fridays -- with production suspended due to "unforseen circumstances."

Comedy Central did not issue any statements explaining the hiatus but Colbert tweeted last week that he and his family thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers.