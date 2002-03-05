Cokie Roberts to exit This Week
Reuters reports that ABC News correspondent Cokie Roberts plans to step down as co-host of the network's Sunday-morning public-affairs show, This Week.
An unidentified network spokesperson has confirmed that Roberts plans to
leave the show when her contract expires in November.
This Week has been a Sunday-morning fixture on ABC since 1981, and Roberts
has been on the program since 1988, first as a panelist, then as an anchor
starting in November 1996 when David Brinkley retired.
Roberts' co-host, Sam Donaldson, reportedly has no intention of stepping
down.
