Cokie Roberts to exit This Week

Reuters reports that ABC News correspondent Cokie Roberts plans to step down as co-host of the network's Sunday-morning public-affairs show, This Week.

An unidentified network spokesperson has confirmed that Roberts plans to

leave the show when her contract expires in November.

This Week has been a Sunday-morning fixture on ABC since 1981, and Roberts

has been on the program since 1988, first as a panelist, then as an anchor

starting in November 1996 when David Brinkley retired.

Roberts' co-host, Sam Donaldson, reportedly has no intention of stepping

down.