Cohn Named Nickelodeon Programming President

By

Marjorie Cohn has been named president
of original programming and development for the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and
Family Group. A 23-year Nickelodeon veteran, Cohn was most recently executive
VP of original programming and development for the cabler.

She will continue to report top
Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids & Family Group.

"Margie has been the driving force
behind some of Nickelodeon's biggest hits during her tenure with Nick; from
classics like Clarissa Explains It All
to new hits like Big
Time Rush she's demonstrated a knack for
identifying and helping to mold properties that connect with our audience,"
said Zarghami, announcing the promotion.  "With an exciting slate of TV
movies and live-action offerings on the horizon, we are excited to see what new
and amazing content she will bring to our expanding business."