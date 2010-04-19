Cohn Named Nickelodeon Programming President

Marjorie Cohn has been named president

of original programming and development for the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and

Family Group. A 23-year Nickelodeon veteran, Cohn was most recently executive

VP of original programming and development for the cabler.

She will continue to report top

Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids & Family Group.

"Margie has been the driving force

behind some of Nickelodeon's biggest hits during her tenure with Nick; from

classics like Clarissa Explains It All

to new hits like Big

Time Rush she's demonstrated a knack for

identifying and helping to mold properties that connect with our audience,"

said Zarghami, announcing the promotion. "With an exciting slate of TV

movies and live-action offerings on the horizon, we are excited to see what new

and amazing content she will bring to our expanding business."