Cohn Named Nickelodeon Programming President
By Alex Weprin
Marjorie Cohn has been named president
of original programming and development for the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids and
Family Group. A 23-year Nickelodeon veteran, Cohn was most recently executive
VP of original programming and development for the cabler.
She will continue to report top
Cyma Zarghami, president of the Nickelodeon/MTVN Kids & Family Group.
"Margie has been the driving force
behind some of Nickelodeon's biggest hits during her tenure with Nick; from
classics like Clarissa Explains It All
to new hits like Big
Time Rush she's demonstrated a knack for
identifying and helping to mold properties that connect with our audience,"
said Zarghami, announcing the promotion. "With an exciting slate of TV
movies and live-action offerings on the horizon, we are excited to see what new
and amazing content she will bring to our expanding business."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.