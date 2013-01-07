Cohen to Receive MMTC Diversity Award

Comcast executive VP David Cohen will receive the Champion

of Digital Equality award at the upcoming Minority Media and Telecommunications

Council Broadband and Social Justice Summit on Jan. 16 in Washington.

Cohen, who heads up policy for Comcast, is being cited for

"visionary leadership in promoting minority entrepreneurship; universal

broadband access, adoption and informed use; diversity; and success in

America's most influential and important industries."

Comcast helped shepherd the NBCU deal through the FCC and

Justice. That deal included a number of commitments to promote diverse

businesses and programming. Comcast has also been in the vanguard of low-cost

broadband adoption through its Internet Essentials program, whichwas praised by the FCC and became a model for a larger, industry-wide

effort to subsidize broadband in low income homes with school-aged children.