Cohen to Receive MMTC Diversity Award
Comcast executive VP David Cohen will receive the Champion
of Digital Equality award at the upcoming Minority Media and Telecommunications
Council Broadband and Social Justice Summit on Jan. 16 in Washington.
Cohen, who heads up policy for Comcast, is being cited for
"visionary leadership in promoting minority entrepreneurship; universal
broadband access, adoption and informed use; diversity; and success in
America's most influential and important industries."
Comcast helped shepherd the NBCU deal through the FCC and
Justice. That deal included a number of commitments to promote diverse
businesses and programming. Comcast has also been in the vanguard of low-cost
broadband adoption through its Internet Essentials program, whichwas praised by the FCC and became a model for a larger, industry-wide
effort to subsidize broadband in low income homes with school-aged children.
