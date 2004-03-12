Cohen Heads Viacom TV's Research

Patti Cohen, director of programming and research for Meredith Broadcasting Corp.'s WGCL-TV Atlanta, has joined the Viacom Television Stations Group in New York as vice president, research.

She will head up research for the group's 39 stations, comprising 20 CBS stations, 18 UPN and one independent.

She is replacing Michael Michel, who is now station manager at Viacom's WWJ-TV and WKBD-TV, both Detroit.