Cohen to head Clear Channel foreign unit

Bob Cohen has been named president of Clear Channel Communications international division, overseeing more than 200 radio stations throughout Europe, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Cohen, a 15-year Clear Channel veteran, will also continue to develop synergy projects involving cross-platform initiatives. Cohen had been vice president and general manager of Clear Channel's seven-station cluster in its San Antonio, Texas home base.

Cohen takes over the post from John Cullen, who moves to senior vice president for the Southwest region in the company's domestic radio operations. Tom Glade has assumed Cohen's former responsibilities. Cohen's promotion becomes effective immediately. - Richard Tedesco