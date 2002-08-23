Cohen exits AOL Time Warner
Former Cartoon Network chief Betty Cohen is exiting AOL Time Warner Inc.
about one year after she stepped down as president of the kids' channel.
Cohen had been working on a new multimedia kids' project for AOL Time Warner. She's now
free to shop the idea to other investors.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.