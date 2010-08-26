Cochran Named Journalism Chair At Mizzou

Barbara Cochran, former president of the Radio Television Digital

News Association, has been named the Curtis B. Hurley Chair in Public Affairs

Journalism at the University of Missouri School of Journalism.

She will work out of the school's D.C. bureau.

Cochran exited earlier this year after a dozen years atop RTDNA,

where she was a strong advocate for broadcaster First Amendment rights, a

federal shield law and opening up the courts to cameras. Before leading RTDNA, her

extensive print and broadcast journalism background included posts as executive

producer of Meet the Press,

Washington bureau chief for CBS News, VP of news for NPR and managing editor of

the Washington Star.

In announcing the appointment, Dean Mills, dean of the journalism

school, said that Cochran's reputation for integrity and dedication to the

highest principles of journalism made her an ideal choice.

"She's one of those rare journalists who has been an

international leader in both commercial and public broadcast and newspapers,

said Mills in announcing the appointment. "Even more remarkable, she

capped that career by leading one of the most important journalism professional

associations through a period of dramatic change in the industry."

In addition to teaching and developing course material, Cochran

will be involved in research, consulting and training "aimed at improving

the practice of journalism," including working with the Committee of

Concerned Journalists, a consortium of editors, publishers and academics

"worried about the future of the profession."